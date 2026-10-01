Panchang Today, October 1, 2026: Krishna Panchami under Rohini Nakshatra

In traditional Panchang interpretation, Guruvar with Krishna Panchami, Rohini and the Moon in Taurus supports steady work, practical choices and calm communication, while the day is best used with measured pacing and a little extra care around late-night caution periods.

Panchang Today

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Key Timings Today Sunrise 6:14 am Sunset 6:07 pm Rahu Kaal 1:39 pm to 3:08 pm Highlighted favourable window Brahma Muhurta: 4:37 am to 5:25 am

How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

What Today's Panchang Means

In traditional Panchang interpretation, Guruvar often carries a thoughtful and learning-oriented tone, and that sits well with Krishna Panchami, a Tithi usually approached through correction, review and sensible restraint rather than showy beginnings. Rohini adds a grounded, productive quality, and with the Moon in Taurus, the day may be better suited to stability, comfort, material priorities and patient follow-through than to sudden changes. Taken together, these factors favour work that benefits from order, consistency and attention to what is already in hand. It is a useful combination for sorting finances, refining plans, improving routines or giving form to an idea that has been waiting for steady effort. Siddhi Yog can be read as supportive for purposeful action, but because the later caution period includes Vyatipata Yog, it is wiser to keep expectations balanced and timing selective. Overall, this is a day for practical progress, sensible speech and decisions that are durable rather than dramatic.

How to Use the Day

Work and important decisions

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Those who follow Panchang timings may find this a constructive day for work that needs steadiness more than speed. Guruvar and Rohini together favour methodical planning, documentation, budgeting, teaching, client follow-up and practical problem-solving. If a matter has been pending, the day supports clearing it in small, manageable steps. The Moon in Taurus points toward value, quality and continuity, so it is better to focus on what can be maintained after today rather than on ambitious announcements with weak preparation. For important decisions, check assumptions twice and keep paperwork clean. If a conversation at work becomes rigid, return to facts and timelines. Traditional Panchang guidance would favour patient execution over reactive choices, especially as the day moves toward mixed and cautionary indications later on. Relationships and communication {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Those who follow Panchang timings may find this a constructive day for work that needs steadiness more than speed. Guruvar and Rohini together favour methodical planning, documentation, budgeting, teaching, client follow-up and practical problem-solving. If a matter has been pending, the day supports clearing it in small, manageable steps. The Moon in Taurus points toward value, quality and continuity, so it is better to focus on what can be maintained after today rather than on ambitious announcements with weak preparation. For important decisions, check assumptions twice and keep paperwork clean. If a conversation at work becomes rigid, return to facts and timelines. Traditional Panchang guidance would favour patient execution over reactive choices, especially as the day moves toward mixed and cautionary indications later on. Relationships and communication {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In traditional Panchang interpretation, today favours warmth expressed through reliability. Rohini and the Moon in Taurus can support affectionate, practical communication, but they can also make people hold their position firmly. That means small acts of consistency may speak louder than grand promises. Family discussions about expenses, schedules or shared responsibilities can go well if everyone stays specific and unhurried. In close relationships, comfort matters, so create a little ease before raising a sensitive point. At work too, tone will matter. If someone seems stubborn, it is better to ask one clear question at a time instead of forcing agreement. Traditional Panchang guidance for Guruvar also supports respectful listening, especially when advice is being offered in good faith.

Reflection and spiritual routine

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Those who follow Panchang timings may use this day for simple reflection on what is secure, useful and worth preserving. Krishna Panchami supports clearing mental clutter and seeing where habits need correction. Rohini adds a theme of nourishment, not in an indulgent sense, but in the sense of asking what genuinely sustains your time, attention and peace of mind. A quiet sitting period, journalling, reading, prayer or a short review of the week can fit the tone well. Guruvar traditionally favours learning, so even a brief return to a meaningful text or a note to yourself about one principle you want to follow can be worthwhile. The idea is not withdrawal from daily life, but steadier inner order that helps practical decisions stay balanced.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar October 1, 2026, Thursday (Guruvar) Lunar Month Amanta: Bhadrapada; Purnimanta: Ashwina Tithi (lunar day) Krishna Panchami until 12:35 pm; then Krishna Shashthi Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Rohini until 4:26 am, Friday; then Mrigashira Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Siddhi until 9:17 pm; then Vyatipata Karan (half-tithi division) Taitila until 12:35 pm; then Gara until 11:25 pm; then Vanija until 10:15 am, Friday Moon sign (zodiac position) Taurus View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:37 am 5:25 am Pratah Sandhya 5:01 am 6:14 am Abhijit Muhurta 11:46 am 12:34 pm Amrit Kalam 1:27 am, Friday 2:57 am, Friday Vijaya Muhurta 2:09 pm 2:56 pm Godhuli Muhurta 6:07 pm 6:31 pm Sayahana Sandhya 6:07 pm 7:20 pm Nishita Muhurta 11:46 pm 12:35 am, Friday Ravi Yog 4:27 am, Friday 6:14 am, Friday View All

The clearest favourable use of the day comes through calm, well-chosen windows rather than constant urgency. Brahma Muhurta from 4:37 am to 5:25 am is the highlighted period and is especially suited to quiet planning, reflection or prayer. If you prefer to act later in the day, Abhijit Muhurta from 11:46 am to 12:34 pm may be used for a focused task, a key submission or a meeting that benefits from clarity and brevity. Other supportive periods in the day can also help with practical actions, but traditional Panchang guidance would still suggest keeping your intentions simple and realistic. This is a better day to strengthen a plan, confirm a decision or begin a manageable piece of work than to overload one favourable window with too many expectations.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 1:39 pm 3:08 pm Gulika Kaal 9:12 am 10:41 am Yamaganda 6:14 am 7:43 am Dur Muhurtam 10:11 am 10:59 am Dur Muhurtam 2:56 pm 3:44 pm Varjyam 8:58 pm 10:28 pm Vidaal Yog 6:14 am 4:26 am, Friday Aadal Yog 4:27 am, Friday 6:14 am, Friday View All

Traditional Panchang caution periods are best used as timing filters, not as reasons for anxiety. If possible, avoid launching something sensitive during Rahu Kaal from 1:39 pm to 3:08 pm, especially if the matter involves risk, unclear communication or avoidable haste. The mandatory caution periods today are Vyatipata Yog, which continues until 6:15 am, Friday, and Aadal Yog, which continues until 6:14 am, Friday. There is also mixed guidance around the pre-dawn overlap of Ravi Yog and Aadal Yog. Those simultaneous indications are mixed, so it is better not to treat that stretch as straightforwardly favourable or straightforwardly cautionary. If important work cannot be moved, keep the scope limited, double-check details and postpone symbolic beginnings or high-stakes commitments to a cleaner window. Panchang guidance is about improving timing, not creating fear around ordinary duties.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 6:14 am Sunset 6:07 pm Moonrise 9:20 pm Moonset 11:01 am

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 1:57 pm to 3:27 pm Delhi (NCR) 1:39 pm to 3:08 pm Bengaluru 1:39 pm to 3:09 pm Hyderabad 1:35 pm to 3:05 pm Chennai 1:28 pm to 2:58 pm Ahmedabad 1:58 pm to 3:28 pm Pune 1:53 pm to 3:23 pm Kolkata 12:55 pm to 2:25 pm Jaipur 1:45 pm to 3:14 pm Kochi 1:44 pm to 3:15 pm Lucknow 1:25 pm to 2:54 pm Indore 1:45 pm to 3:15 pm Guwahati 12:42 pm to 2:11 pm Chandigarh 1:40 pm to 3:09 pm Surat 1:57 pm to 3:27 pm Visakhapatnam 1:16 pm to 2:46 pm Nagpur 1:32 pm to 3:02 pm Coimbatore 1:41 pm to 3:12 pm Varanasi 1:16 pm to 2:46 pm Bhubaneswar 1:05 pm to 2:35 pm View All

Taken as a whole, this is a steady, practical Guruvar. Use the day to organise, refine and communicate with patience. Those who follow Panchang timings may do best by choosing one or two important priorities, using the clearer windows well and keeping late-night decisions light and deliberate.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)