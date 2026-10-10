Panchang Today, October 10, 2026: Krishna Amavasya under Hasta Nakshatra

In traditional Panchang interpretation, October 10, 2026, favours a measured approach to responsibilities, with careful review, clear communication and thoughtful preparation offering a practical theme for readers planning their Saturday in New Delhi.

Panchang today (Pinterest )

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 6:18 am Sunset 5:57 pm Rahu Kaal 9:13 am to 10:40 am Highlighted favourable window Abhijit Muhurta: 11:44 am to 12:31 pm

How to use it: Prefer this period for important work, a submission or a considered decision. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

Festival and Vrat Today Sarva Pitru Amavasya

Basis: Ashwina Krishna Amavasya

What Today's Panchang Means

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{{^usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Shanivar encourages patience, responsibility and attention to work that needs steady effort rather than haste. Read alongside Krishna Amavasya, the emphasis is on reviewing what is unfinished, recognizing limits and making room for a fresh approach without forcing an immediate beginning. This can be a useful framework for sorting pending matters and deciding what deserves continued attention. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Shanivar encourages patience, responsibility and attention to work that needs steady effort rather than haste. Read alongside Krishna Amavasya, the emphasis is on reviewing what is unfinished, recognizing limits and making room for a fresh approach without forcing an immediate beginning. This can be a useful framework for sorting pending matters and deciding what deserves continued attention. {{/usCountry}}

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Hasta adds a traditional association with practical skill and careful handling, while the Moon in Virgo reinforces an emphasis on detail, order and discernment. Together, these indications may support editing, organizing and checking the small elements that make everyday tasks manageable. The useful distinction is between care and excessive correction: accuracy helps, but repeatedly revisiting a settled detail can hold up progress.

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For readers who use Panchang as a planning aid, the combined theme is therefore deliberate completion rather than hurried expansion. Choose a manageable task, give it proper attention and leave space to reconsider anything that remains uncertain. These are traditional interpretive cues, not predictions about how the day will unfold.

How to Use the Day

Work and important decisions

Those who follow Panchang timings may use the day's traditional emphasis on care and responsibility to review pending work before adding new commitments. Check a submission for missing information, confirm who is responsible for the next step and distinguish an actual deadline from a preference for finishing quickly.

For important decisions, a short written comparison of the available options can be more useful than repeated discussion. Keep practical considerations such as cost, readiness and consent ahead of timing alone. If a matter is not ready, it is better to seek clarification than to rush it into a favorable window. Allow realistic time for corrections and keep routine work moving.

Relationships and communication

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In traditional Panchang interpretation, the emphasis on discernment can be applied to communication by choosing words carefully and listening before offering corrections. A practical conversation may benefit from one clear request rather than a long account of everything that has gone wrong.

With family, friends or colleagues, separate the issue from assumptions about the other person's intentions. If plans need changing, explain what is possible and acknowledge any inconvenience. Those using the day's guidance may also find it helpful to leave minor disagreements unresolved until both sides have enough information. Patience need not mean silence; it can mean speaking plainly without pressing for an immediate answer.

Reflection and spiritual routine

In traditional Panchang interpretation, Krishna Amavasya offers a reflective framework for considering what is complete, what remains pending and what can reasonably be set aside. Readers may use a quiet pause to review recent choices without treating every unfinished task as a personal failure.

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Keep reflection simple and within an existing personal or spiritual routine. Consider which responsibilities need attention and which expectations have become impractical. Writing down a few observations can help separate a specific concern from a general sense of being overwhelmed. The aim is not to arrive at a dramatic conclusion, but to identify one manageable adjustment and return to everyday duties with greater clarity.

Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar October 10, 2026, Saturday (Shanivar) Lunar Month Amanta: Bhadrapada; Purnimanta: Ashwina Tithi (lunar day) Krishna Amavasya until 9:19 pm; then Shukla Pratipada Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Hasta until 9:42 pm; then Chitra Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Indra until 10:01 pm; then Vaidhriti Karan (half-tithi division) Chatushpada until 9:24 am; then Naga until 9:19 pm; then Kimstughna until 9:21 am, Sunday Moon sign (zodiac position) Virgo View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:39 am 5:29 am Pratah Sandhya 5:04 am 6:18 am Abhijit Muhurta 11:44 am 12:31 pm Amrit Kalam 3:37 pm 5:14 pm Vijaya Muhurta 2:04 pm 2:50 pm Godhuli Muhurta 5:57 pm 6:21 pm Sayahana Sandhya 5:57 pm 7:11 pm Nishita Muhurta 11:43 pm 12:32 am, Sunday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may consider Abhijit Muhurta, from 11:44 am to 12:31 pm, for important work, a submission or a considered decision. Treat this highlighted window as a scheduling aid: prepare the material beforehand, check essential details and make sure the people involved are available.

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A favourable period is most useful when the task itself is ready. It need not become a reason to compress a complex discussion or approve something that still needs scrutiny. For a submission, confirm the requirements and retain an acknowledgement. For a decision, be clear about what is being agreed and what remains open. If the window does not suit a necessary deadline, prioritise completing the work properly rather than treating the timing as a condition for success.

Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 9:13 am 10:40 am Gulika Kaal 6:18 am 7:46 am Yamaganda 1:35 pm 3:02 pm Dur Muhurtam 7:51 am 8:38 am Varjyam 5:59 am, Sunday 7:35 am, Sunday Aadal Yog 9:43 pm 2:19 am, Sunday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may prefer to avoid beginning important, discretionary work during Rahu Kaal, from 9:13 am to 10:40 am. Where the schedule allows, use this interval for checking documents, gathering information or continuing tasks already under way rather than making a fresh commitment.

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Vaidhriti Yog, from 10:01 pm to 6:19 am, Sunday, is also identified for caution in traditional Panchang guidance. If a significant decision can comfortably wait, it is better to revisit it when there is sufficient time for a clear discussion and proper review.

These cautions are not warnings that something adverse must happen. Necessary duties, urgent communication and existing commitments should be handled according to their real circumstances. The practical approach is to reduce avoidable haste, not to suspend ordinary life or become anxious about an action that cannot be rescheduled.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 6:18 am Sunset 5:57 pm Moonrise No moonrise during this Panchang day Moonset 5:34 pm

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 9:28 am to 10:57 am Delhi (NCR) 9:13 am to 10:40 am Bengaluru 9:08 am to 10:37 am Hyderabad 9:05 am to 10:34 am Chennai 8:57 am to 10:26 am Ahmedabad 9:30 am to 10:58 am Pune 9:24 am to 10:52 am Kolkata 8:27 am to 9:55 am Jaipur 9:18 am to 10:46 am Kochi 9:12 am to 10:42 am Lucknow 8:58 am to 10:25 am Indore 9:17 am to 10:45 am Guwahati 8:15 am to 9:42 am Chandigarh 9:15 am to 10:42 am Surat 9:29 am to 10:57 am Visakhapatnam 8:46 am to 10:15 am Nagpur 9:03 am to 10:32 am Coimbatore 9:10 am to 10:39 am Varanasi 8:49 am to 10:17 am Bhubaneswar 8:36 am to 10:05 am View All

Those who use traditional Panchang guidance may keep today's approach straightforward: finish what is manageable, check important details and speak with care. Use the highlighted window where convenient, while keeping deadlines and responsibilities in view. A considered plan, with room for adjustment, is more useful than trying to time every small action.

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This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)