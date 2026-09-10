Panchang Today, September 10, 2026: Krishna Chaturdashi under Magha Nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious timings

For September 10, 2026, traditional Panchang guidance suggests a Guruvar that favours serious closure, dignified conduct and careful timing. With Krishna Chaturdashi and Magha Nakshatra influencing the day, progress is more likely when pending matters are brought to completion, communication remains restrained and fresh starts are approached with thought rather than impulse.

Panchang today

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 6:03 am Sunset 6:32 pm Rahu Kaal 1:51 pm to 3:25 pm Highlighted favourable window Brahma Muhurta: 4:31 am to 5:17 am

How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

Festival and Vrat Today Pithori Amavasya

Basis: Bhadrapada Krishna Amavasya

What Today's Panchang Means

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{{^usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Guruvar usually carries a tone of counsel, learning and measured judgement. Set against Krishna Chaturdashi, the day is often read as one for completion, clearing loose ends and reducing excess rather than adding new layers of commitment. This tithi can support realism, particularly when a matter has developed enough to be reviewed or brought to closure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Guruvar usually carries a tone of counsel, learning and measured judgement. Set against Krishna Chaturdashi, the day is often read as one for completion, clearing loose ends and reducing excess rather than adding new layers of commitment. This tithi can support realism, particularly when a matter has developed enough to be reviewed or brought to closure. {{/usCountry}}

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Magha adds themes of dignity, legacy and responsibility. It can favour acting with self-respect, respecting established systems and giving due weight to elders, mentors or institutional experience. With the Moon in Leo, there may also be a stronger desire to be heard or take charge, but Panchang guidance suggests pairing confidence with restraint. A calm, considered approach is likely to serve better than dramatic displays. The day's Siddha and Sadhya Yog names may be noted as generally supportive of purposeful effort when intentions are clear and actions are practical.

How to Use the Day

Work and important decisions

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Those who follow Panchang timings may treat this as a day for sorting, reviewing and making decisions with care. Guruvar supports advice, teaching, policy thinking and conversations with experienced people. Krishna Chaturdashi, however, traditionally favours completion over expansion, so it may be better to close files, settle process issues, edit drafts and prepare the ground for later launches rather than rush into a major beginning.

Magha can be useful for dealings with institutions, administration and matters of status, provided conduct remains respectful and precise. At work, speak clearly but avoid turning every difference into a question of pride. If a decision has to be taken, favour what is sustainable, documented and orderly. Practical prioritisation is likely to serve better than a dramatic display of confidence.

Relationships and communication

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Traditional Panchang guidance suggests that today may sharpen questions of respect, tone and ego within relationships. Magha and the Moon in Leo can bring greater awareness of dignity, recognition and personal space. This can be constructive when people listen carefully and acknowledge each other's roles, but may become strained if conversations turn performative or overly authoritative.

Krishna Chaturdashi can support finishing an old discussion, offering a sincere apology or drawing a reasonable boundary without unnecessary harshness. Family and workplace communication may benefit from brevity and courtesy. If emotions rise, return to the practical issue instead of debating who deserves the last word. Advice from an elder or well-wisher may also be useful when it helps restore proportion and calm.

Reflection and spiritual routine

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Those who follow Panchang practice may find this day well suited to quiet self-review. Guruvar traditionally supports reflection on principles, learning and the quality of one's judgement. Krishna Chaturdashi can be approached as a time to notice what has become heavy, repetitive or unhelpful and to simplify where possible.

Magha adds a reminder to consider responsibilities, inherited values and the example one is setting in public and private life. A short period of silence, reading, journalling or prayerful thought can help organise the mind before the day becomes busy. Keep the focus on clarity rather than intensity. Instead of trying to force a major emotional breakthrough, identify one habit, one unfinished task or one conversation that now needs a mature and orderly response.

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Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar September 10, 2026, Thursday (Guruvar) Lunar Month Amanta: Shravana; Purnimanta: Bhadrapada Tithi (lunar day) Krishna Chaturdashi until 10:33 am; then Krishna Amavasya Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Magha until 2:03 pm; then Purva Phalguni Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Siddha until 7:16 pm; then Sadhya Karan (half-tithi division) Shakuni until 10:33 am; then Chatushpada until 9:41 pm; then Naga until 8:56 am, Friday Moon sign (zodiac position) Leo View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:31 am 5:17 am Pratah Sandhya 4:54 am 6:03 am Abhijit Muhurta 11:53 am 12:43 pm Amrit Kalam 11:47 am 1:18 pm Vijaya Muhurta 2:22 pm 3:12 pm Godhuli Muhurta 6:32 pm 6:55 pm Sayahana Sandhya 6:32 pm 7:41 pm Nishita Muhurta 11:55 pm 12:41 am, Friday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may find these periods especially supportive:

Brahma Muhurta: 4:31 am to 5:17 am

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The day's highlighted window, traditionally suited to quiet planning, reflection or prayer. It can be used to set priorities, outline a difficult conversation or simply begin the day in a composed frame of mind.

Abhijit Muhurta: 11:53 am to 12:43 pm

A favourable period for a focused professional step, such as sending an important note, confirming a plan or taking up a matter that requires confidence and steadiness.

Godhuli Muhurta: 6:32 pm to 6:55 pm

A supportive evening window that may suit a gentle reset at the end of the day. Use it to wind down, review what remains unfinished or close the evening on a calmer footing.

Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 1:51 pm 3:25 pm Gulika Kaal 9:10 am 10:44 am Yamaganda 6:03 am 7:37 am Dur Muhurtam 10:13 am 11:03 am Dur Muhurtam 3:12 pm 4:02 pm Varjyam 9:48 pm 11:18 pm Aadal Yog 6:03 am 2:04 pm View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may prefer to exercise caution during these periods:

Rahu Kaal: Until 3:25 pm

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Those who follow Panchang timings may prefer to avoid beginning a major new undertaking during this period when possible. It can instead be used for routine work, checking details or continuing tasks that are already underway.

Yamaganda: Until 7:37 am

This period may similarly be kept light, particularly for departures or fresh commitments. If possible, use it for preparation, routine responsibilities or work that does not depend on a significant new beginning.

Gulika Kaal: Until 10:44 am

Where timing is flexible, approach this period with restraint and avoid unnecessary haste around important decisions. Routine work and necessary follow-through can continue.

Varjyam: Until 11:18 pm

This period may also be treated cautiously, particularly for significant new starts or sensitive decisions. If a task cannot be shifted, proceed with preparation and practical judgement.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 6:03 am Sunset 6:32 pm Moonrise 6:02 am, Friday Moonset 6:02 pm

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 2:08 pm to 3:40 pm Delhi (NCR) 1:51 pm to 3:25 pm Bengaluru 1:48 pm to 3:20 pm Hyderabad 1:45 pm to 3:17 pm Chennai 1:37 pm to 3:09 pm Ahmedabad 2:09 pm to 3:42 pm Pune 2:03 pm to 3:36 pm Kolkata 1:06 pm to 2:39 pm Jaipur 1:56 pm to 3:30 pm Kochi 1:53 pm to 3:25 pm Lucknow 1:36 pm to 3:09 pm Indore 1:56 pm to 3:29 pm Guwahati 12:53 pm to 2:26 pm Chandigarh 1:53 pm to 3:26 pm Surat 2:08 pm to 3:41 pm Visakhapatnam 1:26 pm to 2:58 pm Nagpur 1:43 pm to 3:16 pm Coimbatore 1:50 pm to 3:22 pm Varanasi 1:28 pm to 3:01 pm Bhubaneswar 1:16 pm to 2:48 pm View All

Overall

Taken together, this Guruvar is best used for composure, completion and thoughtful timing. Keep plans realistic, speak with respect and give important matters a little more structure than usual. Traditional Panchang guidance suggests that steady effort and a calm schedule are likely to serve the day better than haste.

This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings may vary by location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)