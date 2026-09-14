Panchang Today, September 14, 2026: Shukla Tritiya under Chitra Nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious timings

For September 14, 2026, traditional Panchang guidance suggests that this Somvar with Shukla Tritiya, Chitra and the Moon in Libra favors orderly progress, careful presentation and balanced dealings. The day is better approached through measured planning and thoughtful decisions rather than haste or emotional reactions.

Panchang Today

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 6:05 am Sunset 6:27 pm Rahu Kaal 7:38 am to 9:11 am Highlighted favourable window Amrit Kalam: 6:01 am, Tuesday to 7:43 am, Tuesday

How to use it: Prefer this period for constructive work and meaningful plans. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

Festival and Vrat Today Hartalika Teej

Basis: Bhadrapada Shukla Tritiya; Region: North Ganesh Chaturthi

Basis: Bhadrapada Shukla Chaturthi

What Today's Panchang Means

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{{^usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Somvar often supports steadiness, sensitivity and a quieter form of discipline. With Shukla Tritiya in progress, the day leans toward gradual development rather than dramatic moves. It is a good combination for beginning modest improvements, refining a process already underway or giving shape to plans that need both imagination and practical structure. Chitra Nakshatra adds an eye for design, presentation and detail, so people may prefer work that rewards polish, accuracy and visible effort. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Somvar often supports steadiness, sensitivity and a quieter form of discipline. With Shukla Tritiya in progress, the day leans toward gradual development rather than dramatic moves. It is a good combination for beginning modest improvements, refining a process already underway or giving shape to plans that need both imagination and practical structure. Chitra Nakshatra adds an eye for design, presentation and detail, so people may prefer work that rewards polish, accuracy and visible effort. {{/usCountry}}

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The Moon in Libra further emphasises balance, fairness and proportion. This can favour negotiation, aesthetic judgment and situations where two sides need a workable middle path. At the same time, Libra can encourage overthinking if every option is weighed for too long, so decisions may go best when guided by clear priorities. Brahma and Indra Yog may be useful to note in a broad sense, as they can support thoughtful creation and dignified conduct. Overall, this is a day to organise, improve and present matters with tact.

How to Use the Day

Work and important decisions

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Those who follow Panchang timings may treat Monday as better for constructive, well-sequenced work than for impulsive risk. Shukla Tritiya with Chitra can favour drafting proposals, improving a presentation, reviewing design details, budgeting carefully or tidying a workflow that has become uneven. The Moon in Libra supports collaboration, but it is wise to define terms clearly before agreeing to shared tasks.

If an issue has several moving parts, separate essentials from appearance and then act. This is also a suitable day for professional conversations that need courtesy and balance, especially where a calm tone can prevent unnecessary friction. Avoid turning every choice into a prolonged comparison. Progress is more likely when the day is used for refinement, alignment and practical follow-through.

Relationships and communication

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In traditional Panchang guidance, Somvar and the Moon in Libra together favour gentleness, civility and attentive listening. This can be a useful day to clear small misunderstandings before they harden into larger grievances. Chitra may make people more aware of how words, tone and presentation affect others, so a thoughtful approach can help.

If you need to raise a difficult point, do it with specifics rather than old accumulated complaints. Shukla Tritiya supports gradual repair and incremental trust, not dramatic ultimatums. Couples, friends and colleagues may do better with realistic expectations and simple acts of consideration. It is also sensible to avoid reading too much into delayed replies or minor changes of mood. Balance improves communication when fairness is visible.

Reflection and spiritual routine

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Those who keep a daily reflective routine may find this a good day for order, review and inner balance. In traditional Panchang interpretation, Somvar supports emotional steadiness, while Shukla Tritiya encourages small but sincere effort that can be sustained. Chitra invites attention to form, which can be used inwardly by arranging your thoughts, revisiting priorities and asking what truly deserves your time.

With the Moon in Libra, reflection may be most useful when it examines where life has become lopsided, whether in work, spending, speech or expectations from others. A few quiet minutes spent journaling, planning the week or sitting in silence can help settle scattered attention. The aim need not be intensity. A simple practice of review, restraint and clarity is enough for the day.

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Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar September 14, 2026, Monday (Somvar) Lunar Month Amanta: Bhadrapada; Purnimanta: Bhadrapada Tithi (lunar day) Shukla Tritiya until 7:06 am; then Shukla Chaturthi Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Chitra until 1:54 pm; then Swati Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Brahma until 12:45 pm; then Indra Karan (half-tithi division) Gara until 7:06 am; then Vanija until 7:20 pm; then Vishti until 7:43 am, Tuesday Moon sign (zodiac position) Libra View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:32 am 5:19 am Pratah Sandhya 4:55 am 6:05 am Abhijit Muhurta 11:51 am 12:41 pm Amrit Kalam 6:01 am, Tuesday 7:43 am, Tuesday Vijaya Muhurta 2:20 pm 3:09 pm Godhuli Muhurta 6:27 pm 6:50 pm Sayahana Sandhya 6:27 pm 7:37 pm Nishita Muhurta 11:53 pm 12:39 am, Tuesday Ravi Yog 1:55 pm 6:06 am, Tuesday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may find these periods especially supportive:

Amrit Kalam: 6:01 am to 7:43 am, Tuesday

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The editorial highlight for constructive work and meaningful plans, this window falls on the following morning. Those who plan ahead may reserve it for work that needs clear intent, careful preparation and a settled mind.

Abhijit Muhurta: 11:51 am to 12:41 pm

A supportive window for balanced decision-making, submitting an important document, beginning a focused meeting or taking up a task that benefits from confidence and order.

Beyond these named windows, the day’s broader Panchang combination supports careful drafting, negotiation, presentation and sensible prioritising. If a matter is important but not urgent, it may help to prepare thoroughly today and use a favorable window for the actual step that formalizes it.

Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 7:38 am 9:11 am Gulika Kaal 1:49 pm 3:22 pm Yamaganda 10:43 am 12:16 pm Dur Muhurtam 12:41 pm 1:30 pm Dur Muhurtam 3:09 pm 3:58 pm Varjyam 7:51 pm 9:29 pm Vidaal Yog 6:05 am 1:54 pm View All

Traditional Panchang recommends using these periods for routine work rather than major beginnings:

Rahu Kaal: Until 9:11 am

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This is the day’s mandatory caution period. Those who follow Panchang timings may prefer not to begin a major new undertaking during this window. If something unavoidable must be done, keep the task routine, well checked and free of unnecessary haste.

Yamaganda: Until 12:16 pm

Traditionally treated as a less suitable period for fresh beginnings, major commitments or rushed decisions. It may be better used for routine work, review or tasks that are already underway.

Dur Muhurtam: Until 1:30 pm and 3:58 pm

These periods are traditionally approached with greater care, particularly for launching a fresh initiative, signing off on a major commitment or making a rushed purchase.

Gulika Kaal, Varjyam and Vidaal Yog

These periods can similarly be approached with extra care. Where possible, use them for revision, internal discussion, maintenance, planned travel or work that does not depend on a symbolic fresh start.

The aim of these caution periods is timing awareness, not anxiety. When important work cannot be postponed, careful preparation and a measured approach remain more useful than worry.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 6:05 am Sunset 6:27 pm Moonrise 9:01 am Moonset 8:08 pm

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 7:58 am to 9:30 am Delhi (NCR) 7:38 am to 9:11 am Bengaluru 7:40 am to 9:12 am Hyderabad 7:35 am to 9:07 am Chennai 7:29 am to 9:01 am Ahmedabad 7:58 am to 9:30 am Pune 7:53 am to 9:25 am Kolkata 6:55 am to 8:27 am Jaipur 7:44 am to 9:16 am Kochi 7:46 am to 9:17 am Lucknow 7:23 am to 8:56 am Indore 7:45 am to 9:17 am Guwahati 6:41 am to 8:13 am Chandigarh 7:38 am to 9:11 am Surat 7:57 am to 9:29 am Visakhapatnam 7:16 am to 8:48 am Nagpur 7:32 am to 9:04 am Coimbatore 7:43 am to 9:14 am Varanasi 7:15 am to 8:48 am Bhubaneswar 7:05 am to 8:37 am View All

Overall

Traditional Panchang guidance suggests that this Somvar favors composure, polish and balanced judgment. Use the day to improve what already exists, speak with care and choose timing consciously where possible. Even small, orderly steps can feel productive when priorities are clear and expectations remain grounded.

This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings may vary by location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)