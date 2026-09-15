Panchang Today, September 15, 2026: Shukla Chaturthi under Swati Nakshatra

For September 15, 2026, traditional Panchang guidance suggests a day for steady action with a thinking pause built in, balancing initiative, tact and careful timing so that important conversations and practical decisions are handled with patience rather than haste.

Panchang Today,

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 6:06 am Sunset 6:26 pm Rahu Kaal 3:21 pm to 4:53 pm Highlighted favourable window Brahma Muhurta: 4:32 am to 5:19 am

How to use it:

Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

What Today's Panchang Means

In traditional Panchang interpretation, Mangalvar brings a practical, action-oriented tone, but its best use is disciplined effort rather than impulsive reaction. With Shukla Chaturthi in effect, the day is often read as one that benefits from clearing small obstacles, reviewing details and tackling one issue at a time instead of forcing quick closure. Swati Nakshatra adds a strong note of independence, movement and flexibility, while the Moon in Libra brings an accompanying need for balance, fairness and proportion. Taken together, this combination can support work that needs both initiative and diplomacy: pressing ahead where needed, but not at the cost of coordination or goodwill. Those who follow Panchang timings may find that the day suits tasks that involve negotiation, drafting, sorting and measured decision-making. It is better to stay adaptable if plans shift. A firm tone can be useful today, but it works best when paired with listening, timing and a willingness to refine the approach before acting fully.

How to Use the Day

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In traditional Panchang interpretation, this is a useful day for practical progress, especially where a task has been pending because of confusion, hesitation or too many moving parts. Mangalvar supports decisive effort, while Swati and Libra together favour work that needs adjustment, comparison and a balanced reading of different sides. Use the day for drafting proposals, reviewing terms, sorting priorities, correcting avoidable errors and following up on matters that need a nudge. Important decisions may benefit from one extra check before commitment, particularly if the issue involves shared responsibility or reputation. It is better to separate urgent work from merely noisy work. If you are leading a team, keep instructions direct but courteous. Measured action is likely to serve better than dramatic announcements or avoidable confrontation.

Relationships and communication

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Those who follow Panchang timings may read today as supportive for clear but considerate communication. The Mangalvar influence can make people more direct, while Libra and Swati suggest that space, fairness and respectful wording matter just as much as honesty. This is a good day to address practical matters in relationships such as schedules, expectations, money handling or division of responsibilities. Keep the conversation specific and avoid reviving every old complaint at once. If someone seems inconsistent, it may help to ask for clarity rather than assume intent. In family settings, a calm tone can prevent small irritations from becoming ego issues. In close relationships, independence and cooperation both need room today, so it is better not to force agreement before everyone has thought things through.

Reflection and spiritual routine

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In traditional Panchang interpretation, Shukla Chaturthi often lends itself to a modest inner reset through order, attention and restraint. Reflection today may be most useful when it is practical. Instead of seeking dramatic insight, pause to identify what is obstructing progress: distraction, resentment, unclear priorities or simple delay. Swati encourages mental flexibility, so this can be a good day to release one rigid idea and test a more workable approach. With the Moon in Libra, a quiet review of balance is especially helpful. Ask where effort and response have gone out of proportion, and where a fairer arrangement is needed. A short period of silence, journalling or thoughtful planning may be more beneficial than overanalysis. Keep the routine simple and consistent. The aim is not perfection, but a steadier mind and cleaner next step.

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Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar September 15, 2026, Tuesday (Mangalvar) Lunar Month Amanta: Bhadrapada; Purnimanta: Bhadrapada Tithi (lunar day) Shukla Chaturthi until 7:43 am; then Shukla Panchami Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Swati until 3:20 pm; then Vishakha Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Indra until 12:19 pm; then Vaidhriti Karan (half-tithi division) Vishti until 7:43 am; then Bava until 8:16 pm; then Balava until 8:59 am, Wednesday Moon sign (zodiac position) Libra View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:32 am 5:19 am Pratah Sandhya 4:56 am 6:06 am Abhijit Muhurta 11:51 am 12:40 pm Vijaya Muhurta 2:19 pm 3:08 pm Godhuli Muhurta 6:26 pm 6:49 pm Sayahana Sandhya 6:26 pm 7:36 pm Nishita Muhurta 11:53 pm 12:39 am, Wednesday Ravi Yog 6:06 am 3:21 pm View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may find the clearest use in the highlighted Brahma Muhurta, from 4:32 am to 5:19 am, which the editorial guidance marks for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. This is a good window to settle the mind and decide the day’s order before outside demands begin. The broader favourable stretch is Ravi Yog from 6:06 am to 3:21 pm, which can support practical starts, paperwork, outreach, planning conversations and tasks that need confidence with judgment. At the same time, the indications are mixed because Ravi Yog runs alongside Vaidhriti Yog later in the day. That means readers may prefer to use the earlier part of the favourable span for straightforward, well-prepared actions and keep enough flexibility for revision. The emphasis is on readiness, not rush.

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Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 3:21 pm 4:53 pm Gulika Kaal 12:16 pm 1:48 pm Yamaganda 9:11 am 10:43 am Dur Muhurtam 8:34 am 9:23 am Dur Muhurtam 11:06 pm 11:53 pm Varjyam 9:26 pm 11:06 pm View All

In traditional Panchang guidance, caution periods are best treated as times for extra care rather than fear. The two mandatory periods to note are Vaidhriti Yog, which continues until 6:06 am, Wednesday, and Rahu Kaal, which ends at 4:53 pm. Because Ravi Yog and Vaidhriti Yog are both present in the day’s reading, the indications are mixed, so it is better not to assume that one simple label defines the whole period. Readers may prefer to avoid launching sensitive new matters during Rahu Kaal and instead use that phase for review, routine follow-up or tasks already underway. Vaidhriti Yog can be handled similarly, with patience around judgment, tone and timing. Other cautionary intervals in the day also suggest avoiding unnecessary haste, especially for commitments that are hard to reverse. If something can wait for a cleaner mental frame, waiting may be the wiser choice.

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Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 6:06 am Sunset 6:26 pm Moonrise 10:00 am Moonset 8:44 pm

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 3:37 pm to 5:09 pm Delhi (NCR) 3:21 pm to 4:53 pm Bengaluru 3:17 pm to 4:49 pm Hyderabad 3:14 pm to 4:46 pm Chennai 3:07 pm to 4:38 pm Ahmedabad 3:38 pm to 5:11 pm Pune 3:33 pm to 5:05 pm Kolkata 2:35 pm to 4:08 pm Jaipur 3:26 pm to 4:59 pm Kochi 3:22 pm to 4:54 pm Lucknow 3:06 pm to 4:38 pm Indore 3:26 pm to 4:58 pm Guwahati 2:23 pm to 3:55 pm Chandigarh 3:22 pm to 4:55 pm Surat 3:37 pm to 5:09 pm Visakhapatnam 2:55 pm to 4:27 pm Nagpur 3:12 pm to 4:44 pm Coimbatore 3:20 pm to 4:51 pm Varanasi 2:57 pm to 4:30 pm Bhubaneswar 2:45 pm to 4:17 pm View All

Overall, this is a day to act with structure and speak with balance. Those who follow Panchang timings may do best by starting quietly, moving steadily through practical priorities and keeping a little distance from avoidable haste. Clear preparation, fair dealing and thoughtful timing can make the day more useful.

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This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)