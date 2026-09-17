Panchang Today, September 17, 2026: Shukla Shashthi under Anuradha Nakshatra

In traditional Panchang interpretation, this Guruvar supports steady effort, careful communication and inward clarity, making it a useful day for thoughtful planning and measured action rather than haste, display or emotionally loaded decisions.

Panchang Today

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 6:07 am Sunset 6:24 pm Rahu Kaal 1:47 pm to 3:19 pm Highlighted favourable window Brahma Muhurta: 4:33 am to 5:20 am

How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

Festival and Vrat Today Vishwakarma Puja

Basis: on Kanya Sankranti day; Region: East Kanya Sankranti

Basis: Simha to Kanya transit of Sun

What Today's Panchang Means

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{{^usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Guruvar often carries a tone of learning, counsel and considered judgment, and that sits well with Shukla Shashthi, a tithi usually approached through disciplined progress rather than quick display. Anuradha Nakshatra is commonly read as cooperative yet serious, favouring loyalty, method and follow through. With the Moon in Scorpio, the emotional climate may feel deeper and less casual, so it helps to separate strong reactions from the practical facts of the day. Taken together, these factors suggest a day that supports committed work, careful strategy and conversations that need sincerity more than speed. This is not the easiest combination for superficial networking or impulsive decisions, but it can favour tasks that need concentration, confidentiality and endurance. Those who follow Panchang timings may also note that the day contains both supportive and cautionary indications, so the wiser approach is to combine initiative with restraint. Use the day to organise, review and strengthen what is already underway rather than forcing a dramatic new direction. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Guruvar often carries a tone of learning, counsel and considered judgment, and that sits well with Shukla Shashthi, a tithi usually approached through disciplined progress rather than quick display. Anuradha Nakshatra is commonly read as cooperative yet serious, favouring loyalty, method and follow through. With the Moon in Scorpio, the emotional climate may feel deeper and less casual, so it helps to separate strong reactions from the practical facts of the day. Taken together, these factors suggest a day that supports committed work, careful strategy and conversations that need sincerity more than speed. This is not the easiest combination for superficial networking or impulsive decisions, but it can favour tasks that need concentration, confidentiality and endurance. Those who follow Panchang timings may also note that the day contains both supportive and cautionary indications, so the wiser approach is to combine initiative with restraint. Use the day to organise, review and strengthen what is already underway rather than forcing a dramatic new direction. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

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For work and planning, this is a day to value depth over noise. In traditional Panchang interpretation, Guruvar with Shukla Shashthi can support learning, approvals, documentation and decisions that rest on sound reasoning. Anuradha adds a cooperative note, so joint work may move best when roles are clearly defined and expectations are spoken plainly. The Moon in Scorpio suggests that people may read between the lines, so avoid casual promises, hidden assumptions or messages sent in irritation. Good uses of the day include budgeting, research, compliance work, interviews, policy review and follow up on pending matters. If an important decision cannot wait, keep the scope realistic, check details twice and prefer a phased commitment over an all or nothing move.

Relationships and communication

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In personal and professional relationships, the day favours honesty delivered with restraint. Traditional Panchang readings of Anuradha often emphasise loyalty and steadiness, while the Moon in Scorpio can make words land more strongly than intended. That means sincere conversations can go well, but teasing, suspicion or half statements may create avoidable tension. If a matter has been building quietly, it is better to address it directly and calmly rather than testing the other person or expecting them to guess. Guruvar also supports guidance from an elder, mentor or trusted friend, provided the discussion stays practical. Families may do well with simple coordination around responsibilities. Couples and colleagues alike may benefit from listening fully first, then responding without dramatizing small differences.

Reflection and spiritual routine

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Those who follow Panchang timings may find this a suitable day for quiet self review. Guruvar traditionally supports study, reflection and value based thinking, while Shukla Shashthi suggests gradual strengthening through regular effort. Anuradha adds the idea of commitment, asking where discipline is helping and where it has become rigidity. With the Moon in Scorpio, reflection may be most useful when it is honest about motives, fears and attachments without becoming harsh or self critical. A simple routine such as sitting in silence, reading a few pages with attention, journaling priorities or reviewing recent decisions can be enough. The point is not to withdraw from the world, but to clear inner clutter before acting. Thoughtful pauses today may help separate what is urgent from what is merely emotionally loud.

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Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar September 17, 2026, Thursday (Guruvar) Lunar Month Amanta: Bhadrapada; Purnimanta: Bhadrapada Tithi (lunar day) Shukla Shashthi until 10:47 am; then Shukla Saptami Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Anuradha until 7:52 pm; then Jyeshtha Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Vishkumbha until 12:48 pm; then Preeti Karan (half-tithi division) Taitila until 10:47 am; then Gara until 11:51 pm; then Vanija until 1:00 pm, Friday Moon sign (zodiac position) Scorpio View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:33 am 5:20 am Pratah Sandhya 4:56 am 6:07 am Abhijit Muhurta 11:50 am 12:40 pm Amrit Kalam 8:24 am 10:10 am Vijaya Muhurta 2:18 pm 3:07 pm Godhuli Muhurta 6:24 pm 6:47 pm Sayahana Sandhya 6:24 pm 7:34 pm Nishita Muhurta 11:52 pm 12:38 am, Friday Sarvartha Siddhi Yog 6:07 am 7:53 pm Ravi Yog 6:07 am 7:53 pm View All

The day’s most straightforward supportive window is Brahma Muhurta, from 4:33 am to 5:20 am, and the editorial guidance especially favours quiet planning, reflection or prayer then. If you like to begin the day with a settled mind, this is the period to outline priorities, prepare for a difficult conversation or simply gather your thoughts before the day becomes busy. For practical daytime matters, Abhijit Muhurta from 11:50 am to 12:40 pm can be used for focused submissions, formal communications or a decision that benefits from mental clarity. Those who follow Panchang timings may also note Sarvartha Siddhi Yog along with other listed favourable Yog periods. At the same time, because Vidaal Yog is also active, the indications are mixed, so favourable windows are best used for prepared, well considered actions rather than impulsive risk taking.

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Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 1:47 pm 3:19 pm Gulika Kaal 9:11 am 10:43 am Yamaganda 6:07 am 7:39 am Dur Muhurtam 10:12 am 11:01 am Dur Muhurtam 3:07 pm 3:56 pm Varjyam 2:10 am, Friday 3:55 am, Friday Vidaal Yog 6:07 am 7:53 pm Aadal Yog 7:54 pm 6:07 am, Friday View All

Traditional Panchang caution on this date centres first on Vidaal Yog, which continues till 7:53 pm, and on Rahu Kaal, which continues till 3:19 pm. These periods need not be treated with fear, but they are generally better suited to routine work, review, maintenance and low stakes follow through than to launching something important without preparation. The day also carries a mixed indication because Sarvartha Siddhi Yog appears alongside Vidaal Yog. That means supportive and cautionary signals run together, and one does not cancel the other. A balanced approach is best. If an unavoidable task must be handled during a caution period, keep expectations modest, rely on what is already verified and avoid emotional or financial overreach. Where possible, postpone first moves, major purchases, sensitive negotiations or symbolic beginnings until outside Rahu Kaal and after the caution around Vidaal Yog has passed. This leaves room for steadier judgment.

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Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 6:07 am Sunset 6:24 pm Moonrise 11:57 am Moonset 10:08 pm

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 2:04 pm to 3:36 pm Delhi (NCR) 1:47 pm to 3:19 pm Bengaluru 1:45 pm to 3:16 pm Hyderabad 1:42 pm to 3:13 pm Chennai 1:34 pm to 3:06 pm Ahmedabad 2:05 pm to 3:37 pm Pune 2:00 pm to 3:32 pm Kolkata 1:02 pm to 2:34 pm Jaipur 1:53 pm to 3:25 pm Kochi 1:50 pm to 3:21 pm Lucknow 1:32 pm to 3:04 pm Indore 1:52 pm to 3:24 pm Guwahati 12:49 pm to 2:21 pm Chandigarh 1:48 pm to 3:21 pm Surat 2:04 pm to 3:36 pm Visakhapatnam 1:22 pm to 2:54 pm Nagpur 1:39 pm to 3:11 pm Coimbatore 1:47 pm to 3:19 pm Varanasi 1:24 pm to 2:56 pm Bhubaneswar 1:12 pm to 2:44 pm View All

Overall, this Guruvar is best used with maturity and method. In traditional Panchang interpretation, the day rewards preparation, plain speaking and inward steadiness more than speed. Keep plans realistic, use favourable windows for focused action, and let caution periods remind you to proceed carefully, not anxiously.

This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)