Panchang Today, September 25, 2026: Shukla Chaturdashi under Shatabhisha Nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious timings

For September 25, 2026, traditional Panchang guidance suggests that this Shukravar favors measured progress, clear priorities and thoughtful communication. The early hours may support focused work and quiet preparation, while the middle of the day is better approached with extra care, fewer rushed decisions and a more deliberate pace.

Panchang Today

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 6:10 am Sunset 6:14 pm Rahu Kaal 10:42 am to 12:12 pm Highlighted favourable window Brahma Muhurta: 4:35 am to 5:23 am

How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

Festival and Vrat Today Ganesh Visarjan

Basis: Bhadrapada Shukla Chaturdashi; Region: Maharashtra Anant Chaturdashi

Basis: Bhadrapada Shukla Chaturdashi

What Today's Panchang Means

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{{^usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Shukravar usually supports comfort, civility, practical aesthetics and the wish to keep both work and relationships in balance. With Shukla Chaturdashi in effect, the mood of the lunar day leans toward completion, review and bringing ongoing matters to a settled stage rather than scattering attention across too many fresh starts. Shatabhisha adds a serious, observant tone. It can favour independent thinking, sharper analysis and the willingness to look at what is not yet working. As the Moon moves from Aquarius toward Pisces, the day may gradually shift from detached judgment to greater sensitivity and imagination. This combination can be useful if you begin with facts and structure, then leave room for intuition and empathy later on. Among the listed Panchang factors, Shoola and Ganda suggest that a firm hand is helpful, but so is patience. This is not a day to dramatize small obstacles. It is better used for finishing, refining and acting with a clear head. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Shukravar usually supports comfort, civility, practical aesthetics and the wish to keep both work and relationships in balance. With Shukla Chaturdashi in effect, the mood of the lunar day leans toward completion, review and bringing ongoing matters to a settled stage rather than scattering attention across too many fresh starts. Shatabhisha adds a serious, observant tone. It can favour independent thinking, sharper analysis and the willingness to look at what is not yet working. As the Moon moves from Aquarius toward Pisces, the day may gradually shift from detached judgment to greater sensitivity and imagination. This combination can be useful if you begin with facts and structure, then leave room for intuition and empathy later on. Among the listed Panchang factors, Shoola and Ganda suggest that a firm hand is helpful, but so is patience. This is not a day to dramatize small obstacles. It is better used for finishing, refining and acting with a clear head. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

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Those who follow Panchang timings may find this a better day for consolidation than aggressive expansion. Shukravar supports cooperative dealings, client-facing tasks, design choices and financial housekeeping, while Shukla Chaturdashi favours closing loops, signing off near-complete work and reviewing whether plans are actually workable. Shatabhisha can help with research, troubleshooting, auditing and tasks that need objectivity. At the same time, the day benefits from discipline, as scattered effort can create avoidable delays. Keep meetings tightly structured, confirm assumptions in writing and separate urgent items from merely noisy ones. If an important decision cannot be avoided, aim for a practical standard rather than perfection. This is also a suitable day to correct mistakes quietly instead of defending them.

Relationships and communication

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In traditional Panchang reading, today supports polite, thoughtful exchanges more than emotionally loaded conversations. Shukravar encourages grace and consideration, but Shatabhisha can make people sound more reserved, analytical or hard to read. Because of that mix, simple clarity may work better than indirect hints. Say what you mean, but keep the tone gentle. In family or partner conversations, it may help to discuss routines, responsibilities or pending decisions before moving into sensitive feelings. As the Moon's influence shifts later, empathy may come more naturally, making listening especially useful. Avoid pressing for immediate agreement on every point. The day is better suited to clearing misunderstandings, setting expectations and restoring a calm rhythm than to proving who is right.

Reflection and spiritual routine

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Those who follow Panchang timings may use this day for honest self-review. Shukla Chaturdashi traditionally suits completion, so it can be a good moment to ask what needs to be finished, forgiven or put in order before the next phase begins. Shatabhisha supports quiet observation, especially around habits, distractions and where your time has been going. A brief period of silence, journaling or prayerful reflection can be more useful today than elaborate effort. The shift from Aquarius to Pisces symbolism also suggests moving from pure analysis toward compassion, including compassion for yourself. If the mind feels crowded, reduce inputs for a while and return to one or two priorities. Reflection is most helpful when it leads to a small practical correction in schedule, speech or attitude.

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Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar September 25, 2026, Friday (Shukravar) Lunar Month Amanta: Bhadrapada; Purnimanta: Bhadrapada Tithi (lunar day) Shukla Chaturdashi until 11:06 pm; then Shukla Purnima Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Shatabhisha until 11:21 am; then Purva Bhadrapada Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Shoola until 2:50 pm; then Ganda Karan (half-tithi division) Gara until 11:17 am; then Vanija until 11:06 pm; then Vishti until 10:46 am, Saturday Moon sign (zodiac position) Aquarius until 5:32 am, Saturday; then Pisces View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:35 am 5:23 am Pratah Sandhya 4:59 am 6:10 am Abhijit Muhurta 11:48 am 12:36 pm Amrit Kalam 3:28 am, Saturday 5:05 am, Saturday Vijaya Muhurta 2:12 pm 3:01 pm Godhuli Muhurta 6:14 pm 6:38 pm Sayahana Sandhya 6:14 pm 7:26 pm Nishita Muhurta 11:49 pm 12:36 am, Saturday Ravi Yog 6:10 am 11:21 am View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may find these periods especially supportive:

Brahma Muhurta: 4:35 am to 5:23 am

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Traditional Panchang guidance associates this period with quiet planning, reflection or prayer, making it well suited to setting the tone for a day that benefits from clarity and restraint. If you are awake, use it to organize priorities, draft a calm message, review a near-finished task or spend a few minutes in silence before daily demands begin.

There is also a mixed indication in the morning because Ravi Yog coincides with Vidaal Yog. This means the signals are not straightforwardly favorable, so it is wiser to use the period for routine progress and careful follow-through rather than bold, irreversible moves.

Abhijit Muhurta: 11:48 am to 12:36 pm

This period can support concise action on one defined matter, particularly when the task benefits from focus, clarity and a measured approach.

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Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 10:42 am 12:12 pm Gulika Kaal 7:41 am 9:11 am Yamaganda 3:13 pm 4:43 pm Dur Muhurtam 8:35 am 9:23 am Dur Muhurtam 12:36 pm 1:24 pm Varjyam 5:52 pm 7:29 pm Vidaal Yog 6:10 am 11:21 am Aadal Yog 11:22 am 6:11 am, Saturday View All

Traditional Panchang recommends using these periods for routine work rather than major beginnings:

Vidaal Yog: Until 11:21 am

This period is best treated as timing guidance for extra care, not as a reason for fear. Because Ravi Yog and Vidaal Yog operate together in the morning, the indications are mixed. In traditional Panchang interpretation, this suggests that while some supportive momentum may be present, judgment should remain careful and practical. It may be better to avoid impulsive purchases, emotionally charged commitments or hasty approvals during this overlap.

Rahu Kaal: Until 12:12 pm

Rahu Kaal is commonly handled by avoiding the launch of a major new initiative if it can be scheduled elsewhere. If something important must be done, proceed steadily, check details twice and avoid unnecessary confrontation.

Other cautionary intervals on the day reinforce the same approach: keep backups, reread documents, leave some margin for delays and prefer revision over risk. The caution periods need not stop routine work; they simply encourage a more measured approach when timing matters.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 6:10 am Sunset 6:14 pm Moonrise 5:24 pm Moonset 5:36 am, Saturday

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 10:59 am to 12:30 pm Delhi (NCR) 10:42 am to 12:12 pm Bengaluru 10:40 am to 12:11 pm Hyderabad 10:37 am to 12:07 pm Chennai 10:29 am to 12:00 pm Ahmedabad 11:00 am to 12:31 pm Pune 10:55 am to 12:26 pm Kolkata 9:57 am to 11:28 am Jaipur 10:47 am to 12:18 pm Kochi 10:46 am to 12:16 pm Lucknow 10:27 am to 11:57 am Indore 10:47 am to 12:18 pm Guwahati 9:44 am to 11:14 am Chandigarh 10:43 am to 12:13 pm Surat 10:59 am to 12:30 pm Visakhapatnam 10:17 am to 11:48 am Nagpur 10:34 am to 12:05 pm Coimbatore 10:43 am to 12:13 pm Varanasi 10:19 am to 11:49 am Bhubaneswar 10:07 am to 11:38 am View All

Overall

Traditional Panchang guidance suggests that this Shukravar is best used for completion, careful communication and quiet course correction. Follow the favorable windows for planning and composed action, and treat the caution periods as reminders to slow down and review. A measured pace today may help the rest of the weekend begin on firmer ground.

This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)