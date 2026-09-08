Panchang Today, September 8, 2026: Krishna Dwadashi under Pushya Nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious timings

For September 8, 2026, traditional Panchang guidance suggests that this Mangalvar supports disciplined effort, careful communication and practical follow-through. The day favors steady progress over haste, with stronger windows best used thoughtfully and major fresh starts kept away from caution periods.

Panchang Today

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 6:02 am Sunset 6:34 pm Rahu Kaal 3:26 pm to 5:00 pm Highlighted favourable window Vijaya Muhurta: 2:23 pm to 3:14 pm

How to use it: Prefer this period for a determined task or purposeful follow-through. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

Festival and Vrat Today Bhauma Pradosh Vrat

Basis: Bhadrapada Krishna Trayodashi

What Today's Panchang Means

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{{^usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Mangalvar brings a direct, action-oriented tone, but today’s Krishna Dwadashi asks that action be tempered with judgment rather than impulse. Dwadashi is often read as a tithi for sorting, consolidating and completing what is already underway, so the day is better used for disciplined follow-up than dramatic departures. Pushya Nakshatra adds a steadying quality. Those who follow Panchang timings often associate Pushya with support, structure and responsible decisions, making it useful for practical tasks, learning from advice and putting neglected matters in order. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Mangalvar brings a direct, action-oriented tone, but today’s Krishna Dwadashi asks that action be tempered with judgment rather than impulse. Dwadashi is often read as a tithi for sorting, consolidating and completing what is already underway, so the day is better used for disciplined follow-up than dramatic departures. Pushya Nakshatra adds a steadying quality. Those who follow Panchang timings often associate Pushya with support, structure and responsible decisions, making it useful for practical tasks, learning from advice and putting neglected matters in order. {{/usCountry}}

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The Moon in Cancer can make priorities feel more personal, so domestic concerns, family responsibilities and emotional undercurrents may sit close to professional decisions. This makes calm sequencing important. Among the day’s Yog indications, Parigha and Shiva suggest that effort may need both caution and composure. Taken together, the overall mood is constructive when readers stay organized, avoid provocation and prefer consistent application over speed. It is a day to proceed with purpose, but without needless pressure.

How to Use the Day

Work and important decisions

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For work and planning, those who follow Panchang guidance may find this a useful day for clearing pending files, reviewing budgets, checking details and pressing on with tasks that require persistence. Mangalvar can encourage decisiveness, while Krishna Dwadashi and Pushya together favor order, accountability and sensible follow-through.

If an important conversation or submission cannot wait, keep it factual and well prepared. This is not the best day for ego-driven risks or for forcing consensus before others are ready. Team matters may move better when roles are clarified and expectations are written down. When making decisions, prefer practical choices backed by existing information. Steady execution is likely to serve you better than a bold but poorly timed move.

Relationships and communication

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In relationships, traditional Panchang reading suggests that a firm tone may easily be mistaken for impatience today, so wording matters. The Cancer Moon can make familiar matters feel more sensitive, while Pushya often supports a protective, responsible approach. Care can therefore be shown through reliability as much as through emotional expression.

If there is a difficult topic to raise, begin with what is workable and specific rather than reopening every old grievance. Family discussions may benefit from practical help, shared planning or simply listening without interruption. With friends, colleagues and partners, avoid quick rebuttals. A measured response can prevent a minor difference from becoming personal. Small acts of steadiness may speak more effectively than dramatic assurances.

Reflection and spiritual routine

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For reflection, this is a good day to ask where determination is helping and where it is becoming rigidity. In traditional Panchang interpretation, Mangalvar can sharpen will, while Krishna Dwadashi supports review, release and completion. Pushya’s influence is often read as supportive of learning from structure, elders, mentors or proven methods.

A simple quiet routine may help: sit with your pending responsibilities, note what truly needs finishing and separate that from what is driven by pride or restlessness. Because the Moon remains in Cancer, inner attention may naturally return to security, belonging and emotional boundaries. Use that thoughtfully. Instead of trying to solve everything at once, choose one duty, one conversation and one personal habit that can be handled more carefully. Modest clarity is more valuable than dramatic resolve.

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Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar September 8, 2026, Tuesday (Mangalvar) Lunar Month Amanta: Shravana; Purnimanta: Bhadrapada Tithi (lunar day) Krishna Dwadashi until 2:42 pm; then Krishna Trayodashi Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Pushya until 4:38 pm; then Ashlesha Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Parigha until 12:39 am, Wednesday; then Shiva Karan (half-tithi division) Taitila until 2:42 pm; then Gara until 1:35 am, Wednesday; then Vanija until 12:30 pm, Wednesday Moon sign (zodiac position) Cancer View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:30 am 5:16 am Pratah Sandhya 4:53 am 6:02 am Abhijit Muhurta 11:53 am 12:43 pm Amrit Kalam 10:40 am 12:10 pm Vijaya Muhurta 2:23 pm 3:14 pm Godhuli Muhurta 6:34 pm 6:57 pm Sayahana Sandhya 6:34 pm 7:43 pm Nishita Muhurta 11:55 pm 12:41 am, Wednesday Sarvartha Siddhi Yog 4:40 pm 6:03 am, Wednesday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may find these periods especially supportive:

Brahma Muhurta: 4:30 am to 5:16 am

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An ideal time for quiet preparation, study or setting priorities before the day’s distractions begin.

Abhijit Muhurta: 11:53 am to 12:43 pm

A supportive window for focused decisions, particularly when the matter has already been carefully considered.

Vijaya Muhurta: 2:23 pm to 3:14 pm

The editorial highlight of the day, this period traditionally favors determined effort and purposeful follow-through. It may be well suited for sending an important communication, closing a pending item or taking a clear next step.

Sarvartha Siddhi Yog and Vidaal Yog

These two indications coincide later in the day, creating a mixed window. Those who follow Panchang timings may therefore want to exercise judgment rather than assume that the period is uniformly favorable.

Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 3:26 pm 5:00 pm Gulika Kaal 12:18 pm 1:52 pm Yamaganda 9:10 am 10:44 am Dur Muhurtam 8:33 am 9:23 am Dur Muhurtam 11:09 pm 11:55 pm Varjyam 4:42 am, Wednesday 6:11 am, Wednesday Vidaal Yog 4:40 pm 6:03 am, Wednesday View All

Traditional Panchang recommends using these periods for routine work rather than major beginnings:

Rahu Kaal: Until 5:00 pm

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If possible, avoid launching a major new initiative during this period, especially when the decision is optional and can be scheduled for another time. Routine work, planned travel, household tasks, revisions and background preparation can continue as usual.

Vidaal Yog: Until 6:03 am, Wednesday

Vidaal Yog is traditionally treated as a period for greater caution around fresh beginnings. Rather than stopping ordinary responsibilities, use this time for reviewing drafts, checking terms, preparing for upcoming tasks or slowing down decisions that may benefit from another look.

Sarvartha Siddhi Yog and Vidaal Yog

The overlap of these two Yog indications creates a mixed window. Those who follow Panchang timings may treat it as more suitable for practical continuations and careful review than for impulsive starts. The key is to avoid using a caution period for a fresh beginning that depends heavily on timing, confidence or first impressions.

These periods are meant to encourage restraint, not worry. When major beginnings cannot be avoided, careful preparation and thoughtful decision-making remain more useful than anxiety about the timing.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 6:02 am Sunset 6:34 pm Moonrise 3:54 am, Wednesday Moonset 4:50 pm

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 3:41 pm to 5:14 pm Delhi (NCR) 3:26 pm to 5:00 pm Bengaluru 3:21 pm to 4:53 pm Hyderabad 3:18 pm to 4:51 pm Chennai 3:10 pm to 4:42 pm Ahmedabad 3:43 pm to 5:16 pm Pune 3:37 pm to 5:10 pm Kolkata 2:40 pm to 4:13 pm Jaipur 3:31 pm to 5:05 pm Kochi 3:26 pm to 4:58 pm Lucknow 3:11 pm to 4:45 pm Indore 3:30 pm to 5:03 pm Guwahati 2:28 pm to 4:01 pm Chandigarh 3:28 pm to 5:02 pm Surat 3:42 pm to 5:15 pm Visakhapatnam 2:59 pm to 4:32 pm Nagpur 3:17 pm to 4:50 pm Coimbatore 3:23 pm to 4:55 pm Varanasi 3:02 pm to 4:36 pm Bhubaneswar 2:50 pm to 4:23 pm View All

Overall

Traditional Panchang guidance suggests that this Mangalvar is best approached with discipline, patience and a clear order of priorities. Those who follow Panchang timings may do well by using the stronger windows for purposeful action, keeping conversations measured and treating caution periods as opportunities for review rather than anxiety.

This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings may vary by location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)