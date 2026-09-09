Panchang Today, September 9, 2026: Krishna Trayodashi under Ashlesha Nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious timings

For September 9, 2026, traditional Panchang guidance suggests a Budhvar that favours sharp observation, careful planning and measured communication. With Krishna Trayodashi and Ashlesha Nakshatra influencing the day, progress is more likely when practical tasks are brought to completion with patience, clear judgement and restraint rather than unnecessary haste or drama.

Panchang Today

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 6:03 am Sunset 6:33 pm Rahu Kaal 12:18 pm to 1:52 pm Highlighted favourable window Brahma Muhurta: 4:31 am to 5:17 am

How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

Festival and Vrat Today Masik Shivaratri

Basis: Bhadrapada Krishna Chaturdashi

What Today's Panchang Means

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{{^usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Budhvar usually supports thinking, discussion, trade and the small but important decisions that shape a working day. With Krishna Trayodashi in effect, the tone leans towards completion, pruning and clearing rather than expansive new beginnings. This tithi is often considered suitable for reviewing what has become inefficient, settling pending matters and reducing clutter in schedules or commitments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Budhvar usually supports thinking, discussion, trade and the small but important decisions that shape a working day. With Krishna Trayodashi in effect, the tone leans towards completion, pruning and clearing rather than expansive new beginnings. This tithi is often considered suitable for reviewing what has become inefficient, settling pending matters and reducing clutter in schedules or commitments. {{/usCountry}}

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Ashlesha Nakshatra can bring intensity, privacy and a tendency to look beneath the surface, making people more perceptive but also more guarded in their speech. Later movement towards Magha shifts the emphasis towards dignity, responsibility and how one carries oneself in public or family settings. With the Moon sign changing from Cancer to Leo, the day may move from emotional sensitivity towards a more outward and self-possessed approach. Those who follow Panchang timings may therefore treat the day as one for thoughtful course correction: protect confidentiality, notice what needs closure and present decisions with clarity and steadiness.

How to Use the Day

Work and important decisions

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Traditional Panchang guidance suggests that this is a useful day for sorting priorities, revising documents, checking figures and completing work that has been pending for too long. Budhvar favours communication, while Krishna Trayodashi suggests that editing, negotiating limits and removing weak ideas may work better than launching something ambitious without sufficient preparation.

Ashlesha can sharpen instinct, which may help with research, confidential review and reading the fine print. At the same time, avoid reactive messages, office gossip or unnecessarily complicated explanations. As the day progresses, the shift towards a Leo tone can support presentations, managerial clarity and taking ownership of a decision that has already been considered carefully. Keep plans realistic, give clear instructions and finish one important task properly rather than scattering attention.

Relationships and communication

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Those who follow Panchang guidance may find that conversations benefit from calm timing and deliberate wording today. The combination of Budhvar and Ashlesha can make people observant and mentally alert, but also somewhat protective about what they reveal. Misunderstandings can therefore arise not only from harsh words, but also from half-statements and assumptions.

Krishna Trayodashi supports clearing the air, particularly around practical matters such as responsibilities, money, schedules or family duties. Ask directly, listen fully and avoid testing another person's intentions through indirect remarks. As the Moon's influence moves towards Leo, warmth and straightforward appreciation can help. A small expression of respect, acknowledgement or gratitude may do more for harmony today than a long emotional debate.

Reflection and spiritual routine

In traditional Panchang interpretation, this day is well suited to inner housekeeping. Krishna Trayodashi often aligns with letting go of mental clutter, reviewing habits and noticing where attachment to control or suspicion has become tiring. Ashlesha encourages inward attention, so a quiet period for journalling, reading, contemplation or simple prayer may be more fruitful than a highly social or noisy start.

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Budhvar also supports reflection through language, making it useful to write down worries, pending choices or unfinished conversations to bring greater practical clarity. As the day develops and the mood shifts towards Magha and Leo, reflection can turn towards self-respect and conduct: what standard do you want to uphold, and which obligations need firmer handling? Keep the practice simple and honest. The aim is not withdrawal, but cleaner thinking for the rest of the day.

Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar September 9, 2026, Wednesday (Budhvar) Lunar Month Amanta: Shravana; Purnimanta: Bhadrapada Tithi (lunar day) Krishna Trayodashi until 12:30 pm; then Krishna Chaturdashi Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Ashlesha until 3:13 pm; then Magha Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Shiva until 9:51 pm; then Siddha Karan (half-tithi division) Vanija until 12:30 pm; then Vishti until 11:29 pm; then Shakuni until 10:33 am, Thursday Moon sign (zodiac position) Cancer until 3:14 pm; then Leo View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:31 am 5:17 am Pratah Sandhya 4:54 am 6:03 am Amrit Kalam 1:43 pm 3:14 pm Vijaya Muhurta 2:23 pm 3:13 pm Godhuli Muhurta 6:33 pm 6:56 pm Sayahana Sandhya 6:33 pm 7:42 pm Nishita Muhurta 11:55 pm 12:41 am, Thursday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may find these periods especially supportive:

Brahma Muhurta: 4:31 am to 5:17 am

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The day's highlighted window, traditionally suited to quiet planning, reflection or prayer. A calm start can help bring greater order and focus to the rest of the day.

Amrit Kalam: 1:43 pm to 3:14 pm

A favourable period for conversations, approvals, submissions or practical decisions that require a steady approach. It may also be useful for resuming important work after the midday caution period.

Evening favourable phases

Later supportive periods may be used for family coordination, reviewing the day and setting priorities for tomorrow. These windows are better suited to gentle, constructive tasks than to forcing a major fresh beginning late at night.

Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 12:18 pm 1:52 pm Gulika Kaal 10:44 am 12:18 pm Yamaganda 7:36 am 9:10 am Dur Muhurtam 11:53 am 12:43 pm Varjyam 2:40 am, Thursday 4:08 am, Thursday Vidaal Yog 6:03 am 3:14 pm Aadal Yog 3:15 pm 6:03 am, Thursday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may prefer to exercise caution during these periods:

Rahu Kaal: Until 1:52 pm

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This is traditionally treated as a cautionary period, so those who follow Panchang timings may prefer to avoid starting a fresh initiative during this span when possible. Routine work, follow-ups, maintenance and preparation can continue without interruption.

Yamaganda and Gulika Kaal

These periods may similarly be treated with care, particularly for new beginnings that require confidence and a clear run. Where timing is flexible, use them for routine responsibilities, review or work already in progress.

Dur Muhurtam

This period can be approached in the same practical way. Continue with essential tasks if needed, but postpone a formal or significant start when another suitable window is available.

Vidaal Yog and Aadal Yog

Vidaal Yog through much of the day suggests extra care with judgement, wording and timing. Aadal Yog later changes the timing pattern, but does not remove the need for practical judgement and restraint.

Varjyam: After midnight

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This late-night caution period is mainly relevant to those planning very late work or travel-related decisions. If possible, schedule such matters earlier rather than making important choices during the late-night span.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 6:03 am Sunset 6:33 pm Moonrise 4:59 am, Thursday Moonset 5:28 pm

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 12:35 pm to 2:08 pm Delhi (NCR) 12:18 pm to 1:52 pm Bengaluru 12:16 pm to 1:49 pm Hyderabad 12:13 pm to 1:45 pm Chennai 12:06 pm to 1:38 pm Ahmedabad 12:36 pm to 2:09 pm Pune 12:31 pm to 2:04 pm Kolkata 11:33 am to 1:06 pm Jaipur 12:23 pm to 1:57 pm Kochi 12:22 pm to 1:54 pm Lucknow 12:03 pm to 1:37 pm Indore 12:23 pm to 1:56 pm Guwahati 11:20 am to 12:53 pm Chandigarh 12:19 pm to 1:53 pm Surat 12:35 pm to 2:08 pm Visakhapatnam 11:54 am to 1:26 pm Nagpur 12:10 pm to 1:43 pm Coimbatore 12:19 pm to 1:51 pm Varanasi 11:55 am to 1:28 pm Bhubaneswar 11:43 am to 1:16 pm View All

Overall

Taken together, this Budhvar favours thoughtful closure, careful speech and disciplined planning. Those who follow Panchang guidance may find it useful to begin quietly, act deliberately through the working day and hold back emotional reactions until the facts are clearer. Keep priorities simple, complete what matters and approach the day with steadiness.

This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings may vary by location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)