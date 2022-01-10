Pisces Daily Horoscope for Jan 10: Try to keep your cool

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

This is going to be a good day, but you should be cautious on the family front. A property dispute or family matter may ruin the joy of the day, so avoid getting into it. You are in pink of your health and your energetic mind and body may allow you to show your creative side at work and get noticed by the higher-ups.

Those who are planning to invest in a new venture, they should wait a bit longer. You should try finding investors or partners to invest in your new project or business. A business or leisure trip may make you exhausted today.

What else is there to know about the day? Read ahead!

Pisces Finance Today

This is a normal day on the financial front. You may try to find investors or partners to invest in your new project. A property deal may not turn out favorable.

Pisces Family Today

Some marital issues or a property matter may ruin the peace of your mind. Surprise visit from someone may disturb your routine and annoy you. Try to keep your cool, things may sort out soon.

Pisces Career Today

This is your day to shine on the professional front. You may impress your clients or seniors with your skills and creativity. Promotion is foreseen for some. Try to get up with your colleagues in order to make the things even better for you on the work front.

Pisces Health Today

Your energetic mind and body may allow you to devote extra hours at work and discover some new ways to speed up things. Some may opt for healthy habits and get desired results.

Pisces Love Life Today

This is a good day on the love front and you can enjoy it by planning a candle light dinner or a long drive with your partner.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Forest Green

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026