Pisces Daily Horoscope for January 23: Success shall follow you

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Your lucky is likely to help you to establish a connection with your inner self and that may help bring out your creativity and unexplored potential. It is a good idea to meet new people and make connections as this may help you to explore new opportunities in future. You are in the right frame of mind to look forward, not behind, to carve out a new path for yourself, perhaps pursuing an initiative that’s been on your mind a lot in recent days. Success follows you right now but it will be vital to remain humble. You may continue to have the admiration and cooperation of others this way. It may have always been a dream to buy a new house or a new property for many years. However, it would help if you are careful today time while investing in real estate. You may want to get away with your significant other and escape worldly matters, even if for a short time today.

Pisces Finance Today

A good opportunity for settling outstanding financial matters may come your way today with an unexpected inflow of money. You have the right instincts for choosing sensible and profit-making investments. Trusting intuition is likely to bring a marked improvement in your financial position.

Pisces Family Today

Relationship with your family members is likely to remain favorable and a cooperative approach may ensure a cordial domestic environment. During the later part of the day, you may be inclined to spend more time with your family. Involvement in household chores may give you peace and happiness.

Pisces Career Today

Overall, you are likely to remain satisfied with your work and performance today. You would also remain more organized, that may help you increase your productivity. Professionally, do not depend on others and stay rational and grounded in your approach to succeed.

Pisces Health Today

The hectic turn of events could be a cause for stress. It is likely to be a good idea today to get out and do something new and creative, like enjoying some music or theater. Listen to your body, and do something good for your health.

Pisces Love Life Today

You may find yourself in conflict with partner, perhaps over finances or religious matters. Talk openly and focus on working through the conflicts. You need to guard against any rifts with your spouse due to prevailing misunderstandings.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: <i>support@askmanisha.com</i>, <i>psharma@premastrologer.com</i>Url: <i>www.askmanisha.com</i>, <i>www.premastrologer.com</i>Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

