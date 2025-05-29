Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, May 29, 2025, predicts major changes in love

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Challenges excite you Keep the love affair exciting and ensure you both spend time together Consider new tasks at work that will test your mettle. Keep a watch on the expenditure. Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, 29 May 2025: Wealth will come in from different sources but businessmen will see trouble in raising funds in the second half of the day. (Freepik)

Enjoy a fabulous love life where you resolve all troubles that disturbed the past. Handle every professional opportunity to prove your mettle. No major financial issues will be there. No major medical issue will also trouble you.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

You will see major changes in your love life. Some singles will fall in love today but ensure every aspect of the love affair before you open your mind. Ensure you keep the lover engaged and there will also be pleasant moments to cherish. Some love affairs will take a new turn with the support of parents. Express your love through both words and actions. Married females may have minor issues within the family that demands the intervention of the spouse.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

Be sensitive at the office and also prove your commitment through work. Some conspiracies may happen at the workplace and ensure you eschew problems today. Females who are leading a team may have trouble handling crises and this can be a reason to be upset about. You may also pick the day to settle an ego-related issue with a team member. Those who are planning for a job change can pick this day. Businessmen should not make vital business decisions as they can be risky.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in from different sources but businessmen will see trouble in raising funds in the second half of the day. Some females will succeed in winning a legal battle over property and seniors may also spend for a celebration within the family. There will be disputes over money with fe=reined and you should also be ready to handle this crisis.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

Maintain a healthy routine comprising a balanced diet and proper exercise. You may also start to meditate which will help you control the office stress. Some females may develop gynecological issues and children may have viral fever, sore throat, and digestion issues. Seniors should not miss medications. Diabetic natives may have fatigue or breathing-related issues.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

