Search Search
Thursday, May 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, May 29, 2025, predicts major changes in love

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 29, 2025 04:11 AM IST

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, May 29, 2025, to know your astrological predictions. Be sensitive at the office and also prove your commitment.

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Challenges excite you

Keep the love affair exciting and ensure you both spend time together Consider new tasks at work that will test your mettle. Keep a watch on the expenditure.

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, 29 May 2025: Wealth will come in from different sources but businessmen will see trouble in raising funds in the second half of the day. (Freepik)
Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, 29 May 2025: Wealth will come in from different sources but businessmen will see trouble in raising funds in the second half of the day. (Freepik)

Enjoy a fabulous love life where you resolve all troubles that disturbed the past. Handle every professional opportunity to prove your mettle. No major financial issues will be there. No major medical issue will also trouble you.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

You will see major changes in your love life. Some singles will fall in love today but ensure every aspect of the love affair before you open your mind. Ensure you keep the lover engaged and there will also be pleasant moments to cherish. Some love affairs will take a new turn with the support of parents. Express your love through both words and actions. Married females may have minor issues within the family that demands the intervention of the spouse.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

Be sensitive at the office and also prove your commitment through work. Some conspiracies may happen at the workplace and ensure you eschew problems today. Females who are leading a team may have trouble handling crises and this can be a reason to be upset about. You may also pick the day to settle an ego-related issue with a team member. Those who are planning for a job change can pick this day. Businessmen should not make vital business decisions as they can be risky.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in from different sources but businessmen will see trouble in raising funds in the second half of the day. Some females will succeed in winning a legal battle over property and seniors may also spend for a celebration within the family. There will be disputes over money with fe=reined and you should also be ready to handle this crisis.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

Maintain a healthy routine comprising a balanced diet and proper exercise. You may also start to meditate which will help you control the office stress. Some females may develop gynecological issues and children may have viral fever, sore throat, and digestion issues. Seniors should not miss medications. Diabetic natives may have fatigue or breathing-related issues.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, May 29, 2025, predicts major changes in love
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On