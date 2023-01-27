Pisces Horoscope Today, January 27, 2023: Budding romance!

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

This is an excellent day and you are going to make the most of it. Daily Astrological Predictions says, you are in an excellent condition on the health front. Clearing all your backlogs at work may be your first priority today. Some may join dancing or swimming class. Your stable financial condition may allow you to invest in property or buy a plot. Working women may have a hectic day. Committed couples may take things forward and plan to tie a knot. Travelling with friends may be fun, but it may leave you tired by the end of the day. Dear Pisces, everything may go well, but some issues may crop up on the family front.

Know more about the rest of your day:

Pisces Finance Today:

This may be a very good day and your dream of buying a flat or condo may come true today. You may also crack a big business deal. People who are in teaching or acting profession may have a lucky day.

Pisces Family Today:

Things may not go well on the home front for the Pisces natives. Your kids may give you hard time by being extra demanding and stubborn. A conflict with a relative may cause you mental stress.

Pisces Career Today:

This is going to be a busy day and you may plan a perfect strategy to complete all your pending tasks today. Some may quit job and start a new business. Freshers may focus on their career goals.

Pisces Health Today:

Dear Pisces, this is a favorable day on the health front. You may feel better and plan to use your energy in doing something creative. Some dietary changes may make pregnant ladies feel better.

Pisces Love Life Today:

Things are going great on the love front. A company of beloved may make a leisure trip a fun and memorable experience for you. Some may enjoy thrilling activities to feel adrenaline rush. Someone’s attention may prove distracting, but may kick start a budding romance!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Gray

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

