Pisces Horoscope Today, November 15, 2026: Financial progress and family support may bring encouragement

At home, a conversation with your elder brother or sister will bring guidance and support. That reassuring exchange will be part of a day that indicates financial success and greater standing among people you know. A cherished wish may also move towards fulfillment, giving you something personal to feel pleased about. The Moon in Capricorn in your eleventh house all day brings gatherings and useful contacts into focus, along with a friend's good news. You will feel connected to events beyond your own immediate routine. Social recognition will add warmth to the day, and familiar company will give you a sense of belonging.
Pisces Love Horoscope Today
Romance with your spouse will bring happiness, making your private life a particularly welcome part of the day. You will enjoy an affectionate conversation and the feeling of being close to someone who matters. A gathering or exchange with friends will add a sociable note, while your elder sibling's support will bring reassurance of a different kind. You will feel that companionship has a real place in the day, even when duties remain demanding. The possibility of a cherished wish being fulfilled will also color your mood with anticipation. Time with your spouse will give that hopeful feeling a warm, personal setting in which to settle.
Pisces Career Horoscope Today
Retrograde Saturn in Pisces, your first house, marks the middle phase of Sade Sati, slowing your energy and making responsibilities feel heavy. Today rewards steady persistence, so progress is likely to come through continuing with the work already in hand. Your elder sibling's guidance will give you a useful point to consider when you are thinking through a responsibility. Mercury in Libra, your eighth house, brings private messages and deeper study into focus. A question that calls for closer thought will occupy you, and quiet attention is likely to help you engage with it. At work, contacts will have a place in the day's conversations, while social recognition will make you more aware of how your contribution is regarded. The pace will feel measured even when the overall outlook is encouraging.
Pisces Money Horoscope Today
The day points towards financial success, giving money matters in a positive direction. You may choose to invest in mutual funds or fixed deposits, with the decision linked to your wish to make useful provision for the future. A conversation about private financial matters will help you think more closely about what you want from an investment. You will be interested in how an available sum can fit into your existing plans. A cherished wish may be fulfilled, though its shape will depend on what you have been hoping for. The financial encouragement will feel especially welcome alongside the demands on your energy, bringing a sense that effort has a worthwhile place in your day.
Pisces Health Horoscope Today
Your energy is likely to run slower than your interest in the day's social opportunities. Duties will feel heavy, even while affection and encouraging news lift your mood. Watch the temptation to give every available hour to other people's plans. A measured pace will suit you, with room to pause between responsibilities. You will enjoy contact with friends, but quiet time will also feel valuable after a gathering or a busy conversation. The emotional tone will remain positive, supported by your spouse's affection and the reassurance of family guidance.
Tip for the Day: Keep a steady pace so you can enjoy the company awaiting you.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More