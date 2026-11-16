Pisces Horoscope Today, November 16, 2026: Friendly support and romantic warmth may brighten your day

A friend's good news will brighten your day, and contact with familiar people will give you something pleasant to talk about. Your income will balance your spending, keeping the financial rhythm stable. The Moon in Capricorn in your eleventh house all day brings gatherings and contacts into focus, so a shared update will feel especially welcome. You will enjoy knowing what is happening in your circle and having a place in the conversation. A long journey may be canceled, changing one part of the day's expectations. Even with that possibility, friendship will give the day a lively thread and keep you interested in plans beyond your immediate routine.
Pisces Love Horoscope Today
Romantic life will receive a positive boost, bringing more pleasure to time spent with someone close. Venus in Virgo, your seventh house, moving direct and debilitated, brings affection and a wish for comfort into partnership, alongside an interest in spending on enjoyable things. A shared meal or a relaxed conversation will feel appealing. You will be more receptive to warmth, and the relationship will have a welcome place in your thoughts. The pleasure does not depend on a large occasion. Familiar company will be enough to make the day feel more personal. Let an affectionate exchange have some unhurried time in the middle of your usual responsibilities.
Pisces Career Horoscope Today
Students will get help from another student, making a difficult part of learning easier to approach. A conversation about the work will give you a fresh way to engage with it. Jupiter in Leo, your sixth house, moving direct, keeps work and service routines busy; an extra task or a small dispute will take time, and an elder's guidance is likely to help. Business matters will remain moderate, with the ordinary demands of the day still needing attention. The useful support will come through people who can explain something or share their understanding. Give the extra task its own place in your schedule. Progress will feel connected to staying involved with what is already in front of you.
Pisces Money Horoscope Today
You will manage to balance spending through your income, making this a stable financial day. Everyday outgoings will have their place, and there will be reassurance in seeing how the two sides meet. Business remains moderate, so the day carries a steady tone around earnings and expenses. Pleasure spending may appeal, especially when it is connected with a partner or a pleasant shared plan. Avoid buying property today. That is the clear financial caution, even while routine money matters remain manageable. You will feel interested in what your income allows you to enjoy now. A conversation about shared spending will fit naturally into the day's warmer relationship mood and ordinary household planning.
Pisces Health Horoscope Today
Your daily routine will be busy, with health-related habits taking a place alongside work and service to others. An extra responsibility will use time you might otherwise have kept free. Friendly contact will give your mood a lift, and good news from someone you know will provide a pleasant pause in the middle of those duties. The day favors maintaining your familiar routine as plans shift around it. Leave a little breathing room after a demanding task. If a long journey is canceled, your expectations will change, and you will have to settle into a different shape for the day. By evening, companionship will still hold its appeal.
Tip for the Day: Accept a fellow student's help and leave the property purchase for later.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More