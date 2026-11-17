A friend’s good news will brighten your day, and your warm speech will draw favourable attention. Investments made today are favoured for long-term benefits, particularly when money is needed later. This gives the day a useful financial purpose alongside its social appeal. Unexpected guests may arrive, bringing an unplanned change to your household routine. You will find yourself balancing conversations with the responsibilities already waiting for you.
Retrograde Saturn in Pisces, your first house, marks the middle phase of Sade Sati, slowing your energy and making duties feel heavy. Steady persistence is likely to be rewarded, so the effort involved in managing ordinary responsibilities will count. You will enjoy contact with others, though your capacity for a busy day will have limits. The social warmth will be genuine, even as you begin to crave more quiet later.
Pisces Love Horoscope Today
Your melodious way of speaking is likely to attract romantic interest. You will be more aware of the pleasure a gentle exchange can bring, and conversation will feel like an inviting way to connect. A familiar social setting will give you room to enjoy that warmth. Friends’ news will also draw you into shared happiness, widening the day beyond your immediate concerns.
Unexpected visitors are possible, and their arrival may turn your attention towards hospitality at home. The conversation will give the household a different rhythm for a while. Later, your wish for company will ease, and private time will become more appealing. You will still value the connection while feeling ready for a quieter end to the day.
Pisces Career Horoscope Today
The day favours steady work, particularly when responsibilities feel heavier than your available energy. Direct Mars in Leo, your sixth house, adds drive and heat to routine work and competition, making you keen to get through what is in front of you. You will feel the urge to press on, especially when a task becomes demanding. Patient continuation is likely to bring a more useful result than a burst of effort that exhausts your attention.
Students will recognise the same tension between determination and a slower pace. A familiar assignment will give your efforts a clear direction. Professional contacts will be part of the day’s wider social focus, although your strongest support lies in keeping up with existing duties. One manageable task at a time will suit the pace.
Pisces Money Horoscope Today
Investment is favoured for long-term benefits, especially as a resource for a future time of need. You will find the idea of putting money towards lasting security more engaging today. Income and contacts will also occupy your attention in the earlier part of the day. Later, spending will become more prominent, bringing the immediate use of money into view.
An unexpected guest may add a household consideration, though the visit itself remains only a possibility. The financial picture will move between future provision and present needs. Give a long-term investment decision enough attention to fit your actual circumstances.
Pisces Health Horoscope Today
The Moon begins the day in Capricorn in your eleventh house, bringing gatherings and a friend’s good news. Later in the afternoon, it moves into Aquarius in your twelfth house, bringing tiredness, a desire to be alone, and expenses. Your appetite for company will lessen as the day goes on. Overexertion is the clear warning, especially when determination keeps you active after your energy has slowed.
A quieter evening will feel welcome. An early night is likely to help, giving the day a softer finish after its social and practical demands.
Tip for the Day: Leave room for visitors, and finish demanding tasks before your energy fades.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More