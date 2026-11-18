Postponing an unnecessary purchase is the wiser decision today, as spending may exceed earnings. Watch wasteful expenses before they put pressure on your available money. The day’s pull will be towards quiet and a little distance from other people’s demands. The Moon in Aquarius in your twelfth house all day brings expenses, tiredness and a wish to be alone; an early night is likely to help. You will feel more comfortable with a less crowded day, especially when an ordinary obligation begins to feel demanding. Rahu in Aquarius, your twelfth house, adds restlessness and sudden interest in private pursuits, making it easy to become absorbed in something you do on your own. The attraction will be strong even when your energy is limited.
Pisces Love Horoscope Today
Relations with your spouse might worsen, and your mood will make a difficult exchange feel more tiring. You will want space, while the need to discuss an everyday matter will still remain. A calm reply will serve the conversation well. Trouble involving a younger sibling is also possible, bringing a family concern into your thoughts when you would prefer fewer demands. The day will leave you aware of how much attention close relationships require. Solitude will appeal, and you will want it to feel understood. Affection will be expressed more comfortably in a quiet setting, where there is less pressure to keep a conversation going for its own sake.
Pisces Career Horoscope Today
The Sun in Scorpio, your ninth house, brings authority, seniors and self-respect into focus. A conversation about guidance will make you consider whose judgement you value and how you want to express your own position. For students, the day favors a quieter approach to study, with space to return to a familiar subject. Tiredness may make an ambitious workload feel less manageable. At work, you will be more conscious of expectations attached to a senior person or an established way of doing things. A plain explanation of your position will feel more comfortable than a prolonged exchange. Professional results are likely to depend on how much focused effort your energy allows. Your wish for privacy will remain strong, even while a question of authority holds your attention. An existing responsibility will occupy more of your mental space than a new ambition.
Pisces Money Horoscope Today
Expenses may run ahead of earnings, making the balance between money coming in and going out the central financial issue. Investments are unfavoured today. Interest in a private pursuit may also bring spending into consideration, particularly when restlessness makes something new feel attractive. Your attention will return to how much room remains for ordinary needs. The financial picture calls for restraint, and delaying a nonessential purchase will give you more space to think. A quieter day will make it easier to recognize which expenses genuinely belong in your present routine.
Pisces Health Horoscope Today
This is an unfavorable day for health, with tiredness likely to make ordinary demands feel heavier. You will want fewer interruptions and more room to rest. Quiet will have a practical appeal, especially after a demanding conversation. An early night is likely to help you feel more settled. Your interest in being alone will be stronger than your appetite for company, and a simple evening will suit the day’s lower energy.
Tip for the Day: Leave unnecessary purchases for later and make room for an early night.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More