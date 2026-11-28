Pisces (Feb 20- Mar 20)

Daily Prediction says,

Pisces Horoscope (Freepik)

Good news from your children will give you a clear reason to feel happy today. The pleasure will be personal and immediate, adding warmth to a day that already draws you towards home. At the beginning of the day, the Moon in Gemini in your fourth house brings domestic comfort, thoughts of your mother and the appeal of a family evening. It moves early in the morning into Cancer in your fifth house, encouraging creativity, studies and time with children or a pleasant outing. You will feel more open to enjoyment as the day progresses. Happiness will come through involvement in the lives of those closest to you, with a child's progress giving ordinary conversations a particularly welcome subject.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

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Love affairs may move forward, and you will feel ready to give a relationship more attention. An expression of romantic interest from someone is possible, making this an encouraging day for those open to a new connection. Existing affection will also have room to grow through conversations and shared enjoyment. You will prefer a setting where you can feel comfortable, especially with home and family already occupying your thoughts. News about children may bring warmth to conversations with your partner. The possibility of a pleasant outing will appeal to you, although the emotional pleasure will lie in the company itself and the happiness of having something to share.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

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Students will concentrate wholeheartedly, bringing interest and commitment to their subjects. A lesson will hold your attention because you will want to understand it properly, while creative thinking may make studying more absorbing. You will approach work wisely and sincerely, finding satisfaction in completing your responsibilities with care. Business owners may open a new venture, while employed readers will have an opportunity to perform better in their jobs. Jupiter in Leo, your sixth house, keeps work, service and health routines busy. A minor dispute or additional task may take up some time, and guidance from an elder will be helpful. This extra responsibility will accompany the day's stronger focus and concentration. You will feel capable of giving practical matters the attention they deserve, especially when an experienced person's explanation makes the next step easier to understand. Consistent effort will remain the strongest professional theme.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

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{{^usCountry}} A calculated initiative at work is favored, especially when it is based on knowledge you can apply confidently. For business owners, the possibility of a new venture may bring financial questions into discussion. Mercury in Libra, your eighth house, draws attention towards private messages, financial dealings and matters that require closer understanding. You will want to discuss a question that has remained in the background. The day's main caution is against allowing a private worry to influence a financial decision before the conversation is complete. Your attention will be an asset when it helps you understand what is actually being proposed. Pisces Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A calculated initiative at work is favored, especially when it is based on knowledge you can apply confidently. For business owners, the possibility of a new venture may bring financial questions into discussion. Mercury in Libra, your eighth house, draws attention towards private messages, financial dealings and matters that require closer understanding. You will want to discuss a question that has remained in the background. The day's main caution is against allowing a private worry to influence a financial decision before the conversation is complete. Your attention will be an asset when it helps you understand what is actually being proposed. Pisces Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

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Joy will be an important part of your emotional experience, particularly when family news gives you something pleasant to look forward to between responsibilities. Health routines are likely to keep you occupied alongside work, and an additional task may take up some of the time you had planned to use elsewhere. Home will retain its comforting appeal, with thoughts of your mother or a family evening bringing reassurance. You will enjoy having a creative interest to turn to once your practical responsibilities are complete. The day favors a regular, sustainable routine that leaves room for both responsibilities and enjoyable moments with children or someone you love.

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Tip for the Day: Give happy family news your attention before returning to your next responsibility.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)