Pisces (Feb 20- Mar 20)
Daily Prediction says,
Good news from your children will give you a clear reason to feel happy today. The pleasure will be personal and immediate, adding warmth to a day that already draws you towards home. At the beginning of the day, the Moon in Gemini in your fourth house brings domestic comfort, thoughts of your mother and the appeal of a family evening. It moves early in the morning into Cancer in your fifth house, encouraging creativity, studies and time with children or a pleasant outing. You will feel more open to enjoyment as the day progresses. Happiness will come through involvement in the lives of those closest to you, with a child's progress giving ordinary conversations a particularly welcome subject.
Pisces Love Horoscope Today
Love affairs may move forward, and you will feel ready to give a relationship more attention. An expression of romantic interest from someone is possible, making this an encouraging day for those open to a new connection. Existing affection will also have room to grow through conversations and shared enjoyment. You will prefer a setting where you can feel comfortable, especially with home and family already occupying your thoughts. News about children may bring warmth to conversations with your partner. The possibility of a pleasant outing will appeal to you, although the emotional pleasure will lie in the company itself and the happiness of having something to share.
Pisces Career Horoscope Today
Students will concentrate wholeheartedly, bringing interest and commitment to their subjects. A lesson will hold your attention because you will want to understand it properly, while creative thinking may make studying more absorbing. You will approach work wisely and sincerely, finding satisfaction in completing your responsibilities with care. Business owners may open a new venture, while employed readers will have an opportunity to perform better in their jobs. Jupiter in Leo, your sixth house, keeps work, service and health routines busy. A minor dispute or additional task may take up some time, and guidance from an elder will be helpful. This extra responsibility will accompany the day's stronger focus and concentration. You will feel capable of giving practical matters the attention they deserve, especially when an experienced person's explanation makes the next step easier to understand. Consistent effort will remain the strongest professional theme.
Pisces Money Horoscope Today
A calculated initiative at work is favored, especially when it is based on knowledge you can apply confidently. For business owners, the possibility of a new venture may bring financial questions into discussion. Mercury in Libra, your eighth house, draws attention towards private messages, financial dealings and matters that require closer understanding. You will want to discuss a question that has remained in the background. The day's main caution is against allowing a private worry to influence a financial decision before the conversation is complete. Your attention will be an asset when it helps you understand what is actually being proposed.
Pisces Health Horoscope Today{{/usCountry}}
A calculated initiative at work is favored, especially when it is based on knowledge you can apply confidently. For business owners, the possibility of a new venture may bring financial questions into discussion. Mercury in Libra, your eighth house, draws attention towards private messages, financial dealings and matters that require closer understanding. You will want to discuss a question that has remained in the background. The day's main caution is against allowing a private worry to influence a financial decision before the conversation is complete. Your attention will be an asset when it helps you understand what is actually being proposed.
Pisces Health Horoscope Today{{/usCountry}}
Joy will be an important part of your emotional experience, particularly when family news gives you something pleasant to look forward to between responsibilities. Health routines are likely to keep you occupied alongside work, and an additional task may take up some of the time you had planned to use elsewhere. Home will retain its comforting appeal, with thoughts of your mother or a family evening bringing reassurance. You will enjoy having a creative interest to turn to once your practical responsibilities are complete. The day favors a regular, sustainable routine that leaves room for both responsibilities and enjoyable moments with children or someone you love.
Tip for the Day: Give happy family news your attention before returning to your next responsibility.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com