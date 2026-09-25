Pisces Horoscope Today, September 25, 2026: A calmer rhythm may help you regain energy and take charge of your day

Pisces (Feb 20- Mar 20)

Daily Prediction says,

Pisces Horoscope (Freepik)

The day may begin slowly, but it does not have to stay that way. The Moon begins the day in Aquarius in your twelfth house. Before dawn, it moves into Pisces in your first house, so early heaviness, low motivation, unusual dreams or overthinking can gradually give way to clearer self-awareness and a stronger wish to take charge. If the morning feels dull, do not judge the whole day by that mood. Once you settle into your own rhythm, energy improves and your mind becomes more present.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Travel and commuting still need care, especially if you are distracted. Saturn in Pisces, your first house, continues to make you more serious and responsible, though at times slower, while also supporting discipline and personal rebuilding. Rahu in Aquarius, your twelfth house, and Ketu in Leo, your sixth house, may make sleep, expenses and background worries feel unsettled, while routine work and health habits improve through simplicity and patience.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

There is tenderness in relationships today, especially once you stop carrying every feeling quietly on your own. If you are in a relationship, warmth can return after a flat or distant start, and even brief time together may feel meaningful. If one of you has been tired, stressed or preoccupied, kindness will work better than analysis.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Married natives may do well by discussing plans, spending or travel calmly instead of delaying practical conversations. If you are single, your natural softness can attract attention when you are simply yourself. A caring exchange, affectionate message or unhurried meeting may strengthen a bond. Keep expectations realistic and enjoy what is genuinely present rather than forcing emotional certainty. Pisces Career Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Married natives may do well by discussing plans, spending or travel calmly instead of delaying practical conversations. If you are single, your natural softness can attract attention when you are simply yourself. A caring exchange, affectionate message or unhurried meeting may strengthen a bond. Keep expectations realistic and enjoy what is genuinely present rather than forcing emotional certainty. Pisces Career Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Your energy may be uneven at first, so give yourself time before beginning the hardest mental task. Students may need extra effort to focus, but once concentration arrives, the day supports thoughtful reading, revision and one-to-one clarification with a teacher or classmate. In work matters, avoid being too harsh on yourself because of a slow start. The day remains useful for meetings, editing, client communication and careful follow-up.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Mercury in Virgo supports balanced discussion and agreement-related matters, making this a good time to review terms, respond thoughtfully and correct details. If you are traveling for work, double-check routes, documents and timing. Quiet progress is possible when you stay organized.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

Expenses may feel more visible today, and that can affect your mood if you treat every payment as a setback. Travel, subscriptions, routine bills, family needs or personal care may demand attention, but not every outflow is a problem. Avoid emotional spending simply because you feel tired or discouraged.

If returns seem slower than expected, use the day to review where money is leaking instead of assuming the whole picture is weak. Shared financial conversations should stay factual. A calm check of balances, dues and card use will give you more confidence than avoidance.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This is a day to protect your energy gently rather than push for peak performance. Sleep quality, hydration and mental load matter more than intensity. If you wake feeling drained, begin with a slower routine, light food and some quiet before jumping into obligations.

Travel safely and avoid rushing while distracted. Emotional ups and downs may show up as low motivation or tiredness, so grounding habits are enough. Gentle movement, fewer screens and proper rest can steadily improve the day.

Tip for the Day:

Begin slowly, but do not underestimate how much steadier you become.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)