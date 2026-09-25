Pisces Horoscope Today, September 25, 2026: A calmer rhythm may help you regain energy and take charge of your day

The day may begin slowly, but it does not have to stay that way. The Moon begins the day in Aquarius in your twelfth house. Before dawn, it moves into Pisces in your first house, so early heaviness, low motivation, unusual dreams or overthinking can gradually give way to clearer self-awareness and a stronger wish to take charge. If the morning feels dull, do not judge the whole day by that mood. Once you settle into your own rhythm, energy improves and your mind becomes more present.
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Travel and commuting still need care, especially if you are distracted. Saturn in Pisces, your first house, continues to make you more serious and responsible, though at times slower, while also supporting discipline and personal rebuilding. Rahu in Aquarius, your twelfth house, and Ketu in Leo, your sixth house, may make sleep, expenses and background worries feel unsettled, while routine work and health habits improve through simplicity and patience.
Pisces Love Horoscope Today
There is tenderness in relationships today, especially once you stop carrying every feeling quietly on your own. If you are in a relationship, warmth can return after a flat or distant start, and even brief time together may feel meaningful. If one of you has been tired, stressed or preoccupied, kindness will work better than analysis.
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Married natives may do well by discussing plans, spending or travel calmly instead of delaying practical conversations. If you are single, your natural softness can attract attention when you are simply yourself. A caring exchange, affectionate message or unhurried meeting may strengthen a bond. Keep expectations realistic and enjoy what is genuinely present rather than forcing emotional certainty.
Pisces Career Horoscope Today
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Married natives may do well by discussing plans, spending or travel calmly instead of delaying practical conversations. If you are single, your natural softness can attract attention when you are simply yourself. A caring exchange, affectionate message or unhurried meeting may strengthen a bond. Keep expectations realistic and enjoy what is genuinely present rather than forcing emotional certainty.
Pisces Career Horoscope Today
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Your energy may be uneven at first, so give yourself time before beginning the hardest mental task. Students may need extra effort to focus, but once concentration arrives, the day supports thoughtful reading, revision and one-to-one clarification with a teacher or classmate. In work matters, avoid being too harsh on yourself because of a slow start. The day remains useful for meetings, editing, client communication and careful follow-up.
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Mercury in Virgo supports balanced discussion and agreement-related matters, making this a good time to review terms, respond thoughtfully and correct details. If you are traveling for work, double-check routes, documents and timing. Quiet progress is possible when you stay organized.
Pisces Money Horoscope Today
Expenses may feel more visible today, and that can affect your mood if you treat every payment as a setback. Travel, subscriptions, routine bills, family needs or personal care may demand attention, but not every outflow is a problem. Avoid emotional spending simply because you feel tired or discouraged.
If returns seem slower than expected, use the day to review where money is leaking instead of assuming the whole picture is weak. Shared financial conversations should stay factual. A calm check of balances, dues and card use will give you more confidence than avoidance.
Pisces Health Horoscope Today
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This is a day to protect your energy gently rather than push for peak performance. Sleep quality, hydration and mental load matter more than intensity. If you wake feeling drained, begin with a slower routine, light food and some quiet before jumping into obligations.
Travel safely and avoid rushing while distracted. Emotional ups and downs may show up as low motivation or tiredness, so grounding habits are enough. Gentle movement, fewer screens and proper rest can steadily improve the day.
Tip for the Day:
Begin slowly, but do not underestimate how much steadier you become.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com