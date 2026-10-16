Pluto retrograde in Aquarius ends on October 15, 2026, in the United States, marking a shift in astrology’s long-running themes of personal power, friendships and social change. Pluto will remain in Aquarius into the 2040s, so astrologers view this moment as one step in a much longer period of transformation.

Pluto Direct in Aquarius 2026: Retrograde ends this month as Pluto stays in Aquarius until the 2040s

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

If you have been questioning your place in a friendship, feeling pressure to fit in or rethinking your future goals, this transit offers a chance to reflect on what you want to change.

When does Pluto retrograde end in October 2026?

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

According to a US-based astrology website, Cafe Astrology, Pluto turns direct at 10:40 p.m. EDT on October 15, ending a retrograde period that began on May 6. The exact moment falls on October 16 in UTC, which explains why some calendars show a different date.

Pluto’s movement through Aquarius will continue until 2043–44, according to Cafe Astrology. This makes the October shift part of a longer astrological cycle, rather than a one-day event.

Also Read Two major retrogrades arrive in October 2026: What does astrology bring for your life?

What does Pluto Direct in Aquarius mean in astrology?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Astrologers associate Pluto with power, deep change and hidden patterns. Aquarius relates to friendships, communities, technology and shared ideas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Astrologers associate Pluto with power, deep change and hidden patterns. Aquarius relates to friendships, communities, technology and shared ideas. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

In a recent article published by Moon Omens describes Pluto turning direct as an invitation to become more aware of your role in shaping change around you. In everyday terms, you can use this period to review your choices, question old habits and decide which values you want to follow.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Is it time to rethink your friendships?

Pluto Direct in Aquarius gives you an opportunity to look at the groups and people who influence your decisions. Do you feel comfortable expressing your opinions? Do your friendships support your growth, or do you often hide parts of yourself to fit in?

You do not need to end a friendship because of a horoscope. Instead, notice repeated patterns, speak honestly and set boundaries when you need them.

Also Read Western astrology says, how life gets affected by the October soul energy based on your birth month

What does Pluto staying in Aquarius until the 2040s mean?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Pluto moves slowly, so astrologers interpret its time in Aquarius as a long-term theme involving communities, technology and collective power. You do not need to expect sudden changes on October 15. Focus instead on the choices you can make now and the patterns you want to change over time.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and uses astrologer's interpretations from social media. Reader's discretion is advised.