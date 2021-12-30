Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for December 30: Step out of your comfort zone

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23- Dec 21)

Sagittarius, you are the life of every party and we simply can't imagine party scenes without your presence. But don't you think, you take life and its obligations at times too seriously? Therefore, today, it is highly recommended and advisable to you to press down the pause button and be in the present moment. Let go of all the worries and enjoy the day as it unfolds. As per your card reading and planetary movements you are going to have a favourable day. Things will be all good and turn out to your benefit by the end of the day.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Don't be so engrossed in your inner feelings today and in return expect a good financial day all in all. You may get good returns on your previously done investments and the stock market can also bring you good results.

Sagittarius Family Today

No matter how busy and occupied you are for the day, your family will be all there for you. You will cherish their unconditional support and understanding. But the health of an elderly person can be the reason for some worry.

Sagittarius Career Today

Today you will get a chance to showcase your hidden talent in front of your co-workers and even your seniors will be all praising it. Your creative side will get unleashed and people will get inspired and motivated by you.

Sagittarius Health Today

With so many things to accomplish and achieve in a single day, you are advised not to ignore your health in any case. Take your medicines on time if on medication, hence it can become troublesome in the future.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Your partner or spouse may feel a little ignored and neglected today because of your tight working schedule. But worry not, you will still be not blamed and they may support you in all your professional endeavours being a good and loving partner.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

