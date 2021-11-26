Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for November 26: Your bad time may soon end

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Sagittarians are the honest people who are imbibed with great spark within them. They know how to manage the things at their fingertips. Sagittarians have a pure soul. Sagittarians are very brave and know how to tackle the challenges of life in their own life. Sagittarians handle their challenges with grace and intellect and come up with triumphs at the end. They have the tendency to shine and make others feel jealous about it. Sagittarians are very smart and do not let anyone put them down. Expect that you might face turmoil on your professional front; other aspects of your day seem to be extraordinary. You may read the following aspects of your day, to get to know your day better.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Excellent! The older the property it is, the better the returns would be. This is because planetary degrees are in the mood to demand you profits through such activities today.

Sagittarius Family Today

Your family may accept your desires for the sake of your happiness. Today promises to transmit a peaceful life with your family. Your family may not put any workload over you and thereby helping you to overcome office stress.

Sagittarius Career Today

It might seem like a bad life after having seen the amount of loss, but it's only a bad time. You can hope for a speedy recovery soon. Students might not receive what you exactly want today, give it some time and you will surely have it. Cheer up Sagittarians, and work for it.

Sagittarius Health Today

Your health is going to be Very good today. Those who were suffering from mutations may get a key to their illness. They may find a cure for the disorder.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

You may deliver plenty of love from your gestures which might bestow warmth to your partner. You may finally decide to propose to them.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

