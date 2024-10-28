Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, October 28, 2024 predicts settling of monetary issues

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Avoid stress and embrace happiness Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, October 28, 2024. Those who are in long-distance relationship should connect with their lover today over the call and express their feelings.

Look for moments to celebrate the romance today. Ensure you handle the challenges with a positive note at the office. Financially also you are good today.

Avoid unpleasant conversations in the love affair and ensure you take the coworkers in confidence while handling crucial tasks at the workplace. Handle wealth carefully and your health is also good.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Your attitude is crucial in the love affair. Those who are in long-distance relationship should connect with their lover today over the call and express their feelings. Your words will motivate the lover and this will also strengthen the bonding. You also need to cut the cut ties with ex-lovers which otherwise may hurt your existing love life. Some females who plan to take the love affair to the next level will face severe objections at home.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Be professional at the workplace and meet the clients on time. A senior may raise a complaint against you. There can also be issues related to professional jealousy that may impact your morale. Those who are suffocated at the job can apply for a new one today as interview calls will arrive by the second half of the day. Your chances of cracking an interview are also higher today. IT, healthcare, animation, engineering, design, and banking professionals will see opportunities abroad.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

A long pending due will be cleared today and a legal battle over the property will also be settled, bringing in a good fortune. While you have a plan to invest, consider the stock market, speculative business, and property. Today is also a good time to repay all loans and close the financial liabilities. It would be better to take the help of a financial advisor for better financial management.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Despite minor illnesses including migraine, viral fever, and sore throat, you will be good. Seniors will recover from respiratory issues and children will also regain the health to attend school. Pregnant females should be careful about their diet. If you make any travel plans, try to go out to places that would make you feel more relaxed and rejuvenated.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)