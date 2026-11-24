Sagittarius (Nov 23 - Dec 21)
Daily Prediction says,
Good news from your children will brighten the atmosphere at home. It will give you a clear reason to feel pleased, and the conversation around it will stay with you even when work gets busy. The Moon begins the day in Aries in your fifth house, bringing a lighter and more creative mood, then moves early in the morning into Taurus in your sixth house. Time with children or a pleasant outing will appeal to you, while routine responsibilities will take up more of your day. A colleague's demand will come into focus, and steady effort will help you manage it. Be careful not to let this extra responsibility take up the time you have set aside for your own work. Happiness at home will remain a positive part of the day, giving you something enjoyable to return to between practical duties. Your attention will move between family time and the satisfaction of completing necessary tasks.
Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today
You will feel romantic, and a date with someone you care about is possible. An ordinary meeting may feel more special because you will be ready to enjoy the moment. Relations with your spouse will remain cordial, making family conversations easy and pleasant. Your children's good news will bring another reason to connect at home. Couples may find that talking about positive developments gives their relationship a relaxed rhythm. If you are planning a meeting, a simple arrangement that fits around your existing responsibilities will work well. Affection will remain present even when work demands your attention.
Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today
Students will be busy with their studies, and the day favors good performance. There will be plenty to cover, but staying focused on the subject will bring satisfaction. Jupiter in Leo, your ninth house, brings helpful guidance and support through teachers, while travel and good fortune are also likely to favor you. A lesson or conversation with someone experienced may give your current work a clearer direction. Business owners may find opportunities to expand their activities, with prospects looking favorable. Mercury in Libra, your eleventh house, supports useful communication and discussions through professional contacts. A conversation within your network may help you understand how an expansion could work. There is also room to take a calculated risk at work, provided it builds on what you already understand. The day favors balancing ambition with the steady effort your responsibilities require.
Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today
Business expansion may improve your financial prospects, although any opportunity will require a measured commitment. Conversations about future earnings will feel more useful when they relate to work already taking shape. The day favors seeking advice from someone experienced to understand what you can comfortably afford. There is no need to build your entire financial plan around a single day's enthusiasm. A practical next step in an existing business may prove more useful than an unfamiliar money-making opportunity. You will feel encouraged by the overall outlook, especially when discussions connect a promising idea with the resources needed to move forward.
Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today{{/usCountry}}
Business expansion may improve your financial prospects, although any opportunity will require a measured commitment. Conversations about future earnings will feel more useful when they relate to work already taking shape. The day favors seeking advice from someone experienced to understand what you can comfortably afford. There is no need to build your entire financial plan around a single day's enthusiasm. A practical next step in an existing business may prove more useful than an unfamiliar money-making opportunity. You will feel encouraged by the overall outlook, especially when discussions connect a promising idea with the resources needed to move forward.
Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today{{/usCountry}}
A busy schedule will make the balance between work and enjoyment more noticeable. Your mood will remain cheerful, supported by the good news from home, even as routine responsibilities keep you occupied. Taking regular breaks may help you maintain your focus through the more demanding parts of the day. A pleasant outing could offer a welcome change of scene if your schedule allows. When you return home, the warmth of the day's family moments will still bring happiness. Spending time with familiar people may feel especially relaxing after a period of concentration.
Tip for the Day: Let good news lift your spirits while keeping your working rhythm steady.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com