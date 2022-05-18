Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 18, 2022

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23- Dec 21)

With certain planetary positions and stars movements in your horoscope, dear Sagittarius you will have to make some extra efforts to sail smoothly with no hiccups and hurdles coming in your way. You are going to put your energy and mind in whatever that you are taking up today and therefore, you might feel mentally exhausted and tired by the night. It would be best if you take out some time from your hectic schedule and meditate in order to gain the right awareness and momentum to go about in the future. You shall also nit hesitate to take bold decisions in life and this all may turn out in your favor.

Sagittarius Finance Today

The financial strategies can bring effective results and up gradation in the coming time. Also, you make some changes and alteration in your business ethics to modify with the trending times.

Sagittarius Family Today

Your family members can want and crave for your undue attention today. Your children or young members in the family can also demand for something very expensive and luxurious and you can get angry on this. Deal with the situation with some love and patience.

Sagittarius Career Today

Today you shall remain focused on your career aspiration and goals. Your energies in the work place are perfectly synced with your desire and your team members can stay helpful in the office time.

Sagittarius Health Today

You shall focus on your lower body today and don’t over exert yourself with some extra physical activity and workout. If you know swimming, this shall be your best work out for the day.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Your lover or partner is thinking of ways to win back your love and attention and they are trying their best to bring out the lost spark and chemistry between you. You shall also contribute your bit.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Dark Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

