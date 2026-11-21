Sagittarius (Nov 23 - Dec 21)

Daily Prediction says,

Sagittarius Horoscope (Freepik)

A decision to spend time with family will bring relief from the tensions that have occupied your mind. Today promises a welcome easing of problems and a chance to enjoy familiar company. You will feel more interested in the life around you, especially the small comforts of home. A social gathering or family function may draw you out, adding a cheerful stretch to the day. Rahu in Aquarius, your third house, stirs restlessness and a sudden appetite for fresh activity, making a new idea or an urge to get in touch unusually absorbing. Watch that restless enthusiasm when several possibilities compete for your attention. The central pleasure of the day will remain simple: feeling easier in yourself and enjoying the people close to you.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Your relationship with your mother will be good, and the day will bring a strong pull towards domestic comfort. The Moon in Pisces in your fourth house all day draws your thoughts towards home and a family evening. An ordinary conversation will feel reassuring because it belongs to a familiar part of your life. You will enjoy time with family and friends, with a possible gathering giving everyone a shared occasion. In a close relationship, the pleasure will be in being present for the day as it unfolds. Familiar surroundings will suit your mood, and you will appreciate the ease of talking about matters that concern the household.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Messages and conversations will feature in your working or studying day. Mercury in Libra, your eleventh house, brings talk, deals and study into the circle of your goals and contacts. You will feel interested in exchanging an idea with someone who understands what you are trying to achieve. A conversation about work will give you something useful to consider, while study will benefit from putting a thought into clear language. The easing of tension will also change how a familiar task feels. Something that has occupied too much mental space will feel less dominant as your attention opens out towards home and company. The day favors a clear exchange about an existing goal. You will be more willing to talk through what comes next, with room left for the family plans that make this day enjoyable.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} A new vehicle may come into consideration, and a purchase is possible. Money from your parents is also a possibility, giving the financial part of the day a family connection. These are opportunities, with the outcome still to take shape. This is a favorable time to increase your savings, and the idea of setting more aside will fit naturally with your wish for domestic security. You will be interested in what money can make comfortable at home and what it can preserve for later. Put the possible vehicle cost beside your savings goal before deciding. A financial conversation within the family will feel relevant to the day’s wider sense of reassurance. Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A new vehicle may come into consideration, and a purchase is possible. Money from your parents is also a possibility, giving the financial part of the day a family connection. These are opportunities, with the outcome still to take shape. This is a favorable time to increase your savings, and the idea of setting more aside will fit naturally with your wish for domestic security. You will be interested in what money can make comfortable at home and what it can preserve for later. Put the possible vehicle cost beside your savings goal before deciding. A financial conversation within the family will feel relevant to the day’s wider sense of reassurance. Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Relief from tension will be the strongest well-being theme. Your mood will become easier as family life and friendly company occupy more of your attention. You will enjoy having a day that offers comfort as well as movement. Familiar surroundings will feel settling, particularly when there is time to sit down and take part in an ordinary conversation. The evening’s domestic focus will give you something pleasant to return to after the day’s exchanges.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Tip for the Day: Make time for your mother and give your savings a clear place.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)