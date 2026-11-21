Sagittarius (Nov 23 - Dec 21)
Daily Prediction says,
A decision to spend time with family will bring relief from the tensions that have occupied your mind. Today promises a welcome easing of problems and a chance to enjoy familiar company. You will feel more interested in the life around you, especially the small comforts of home. A social gathering or family function may draw you out, adding a cheerful stretch to the day. Rahu in Aquarius, your third house, stirs restlessness and a sudden appetite for fresh activity, making a new idea or an urge to get in touch unusually absorbing. Watch that restless enthusiasm when several possibilities compete for your attention. The central pleasure of the day will remain simple: feeling easier in yourself and enjoying the people close to you.
Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today
Your relationship with your mother will be good, and the day will bring a strong pull towards domestic comfort. The Moon in Pisces in your fourth house all day draws your thoughts towards home and a family evening. An ordinary conversation will feel reassuring because it belongs to a familiar part of your life. You will enjoy time with family and friends, with a possible gathering giving everyone a shared occasion. In a close relationship, the pleasure will be in being present for the day as it unfolds. Familiar surroundings will suit your mood, and you will appreciate the ease of talking about matters that concern the household.
Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today
Messages and conversations will feature in your working or studying day. Mercury in Libra, your eleventh house, brings talk, deals and study into the circle of your goals and contacts. You will feel interested in exchanging an idea with someone who understands what you are trying to achieve. A conversation about work will give you something useful to consider, while study will benefit from putting a thought into clear language. The easing of tension will also change how a familiar task feels. Something that has occupied too much mental space will feel less dominant as your attention opens out towards home and company. The day favors a clear exchange about an existing goal. You will be more willing to talk through what comes next, with room left for the family plans that make this day enjoyable.
Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today
A new vehicle may come into consideration, and a purchase is possible. Money from your parents is also a possibility, giving the financial part of the day a family connection. These are opportunities, with the outcome still to take shape. This is a favorable time to increase your savings, and the idea of setting more aside will fit naturally with your wish for domestic security. You will be interested in what money can make comfortable at home and what it can preserve for later. Put the possible vehicle cost beside your savings goal before deciding. A financial conversation within the family will feel relevant to the day’s wider sense of reassurance.
Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today{{/usCountry}}
A new vehicle may come into consideration, and a purchase is possible. Money from your parents is also a possibility, giving the financial part of the day a family connection. These are opportunities, with the outcome still to take shape. This is a favorable time to increase your savings, and the idea of setting more aside will fit naturally with your wish for domestic security. You will be interested in what money can make comfortable at home and what it can preserve for later. Put the possible vehicle cost beside your savings goal before deciding. A financial conversation within the family will feel relevant to the day’s wider sense of reassurance.
Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today{{/usCountry}}
Relief from tension will be the strongest well-being theme. Your mood will become easier as family life and friendly company occupy more of your attention. You will enjoy having a day that offers comfort as well as movement. Familiar surroundings will feel settling, particularly when there is time to sit down and take part in an ordinary conversation. The evening’s domestic focus will give you something pleasant to return to after the day’s exchanges.
Tip for the Day: Make time for your mother and give your savings a clear place.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com