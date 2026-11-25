Sagittarius (Nov 23 - Dec 21)

Daily Prediction says,

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

A colleague's request may add to an already busy schedule, but steady effort will help you manage it. The day also brings joy and enthusiasm, giving familiar responsibilities a more positive feel. The Moon in Taurus in your sixth house all day keeps work and routine prominent, so satisfaction will come through doing what is needed. You may attend a social gathering or family function, with company giving your mind a welcome change of subject. Rahu in Aquarius, your third house, stirs your appetite for action and sudden interest in making an effort of your own. You may feel drawn to take the initiative on something that has caught your attention. Watch the urge to accept extra commitments when your existing schedule is already full. Your enthusiasm will remain useful when it has a clear direction, and the day will feel active from one responsibility to the next.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Affection will feel easy to express, with a cheerful mood bringing more warmth into ordinary exchanges. Venus in Libra, your eleventh house, is in its own sign and brings pleasure through friends, along with affection and an appetite for comfort spending. A partner may be on your mind when a pleasant social possibility comes up. You may spend time together at a family function, where familiar company will suit your outgoing mood. If no gathering takes place, your desire for connection will still be strong. Friendship will give romance a relaxed setting, and you will enjoy having something simple to talk about beyond the day's duties. There will be pleasure in belonging to a wider circle while keeping someone close.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

{{^usCountry}} Success in education is favored, and students are likely to feel more assured about their work. A subject that requires sustained effort may seem worth engaging with, giving your attention a useful direction. Those in service will approach their duties with confidence, and the day's busy routine will provide plenty of opportunities to use it. A colleague's request will be manageable through steady work. Business owners are likely to undertake a long journey connected with expansion, putting practical effort behind their wish to grow. The journey's purpose will hold more importance than the change of scene. Players have favorable prospects for recognition in their sport, including a possible honor or medal. Across these different pursuits, the day supports active participation and confidence in the work already being done. Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Success in education is favored, and students are likely to feel more assured about their work. A subject that requires sustained effort may seem worth engaging with, giving your attention a useful direction. Those in service will approach their duties with confidence, and the day's busy routine will provide plenty of opportunities to use it. A colleague's request will be manageable through steady work. Business owners are likely to undertake a long journey connected with expansion, putting practical effort behind their wish to grow. The journey's purpose will hold more importance than the change of scene. Players have favorable prospects for recognition in their sport, including a possible honor or medal. Across these different pursuits, the day supports active participation and confidence in the work already being done. Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Pleasure spending is likely to attract your attention, especially if friends are involved in your plans. A gathering may bring expenses connected with enjoying the occasion. You will feel generous in spirit, and comfort will have a stronger pull than usual. For business owners, spending connected with an expansion journey may enter the day's calculations. The emphasis is on supporting an activity already underway. There is no separate promise of a sudden financial gain, though professional confidence may make money matters feel less daunting. Your interest will lie in what spending allows you to do or share with others.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Health is favored, and your cheerful mood is likely to support an active day. You will feel enthusiastic about getting involved, whether the setting is work or a family occasion. A steady routine will help that energy last through the responsibilities already waiting. Physical activity connected with your usual day is likely to feel comfortable. By the time work gives way to personal time, your desire for enjoyable company will remain strong.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Tip for the Day: Finish the duty already waiting before agreeing to another social commitment.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)