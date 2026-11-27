Sagittarius (Nov 22 – Dec 21)

Daily Prediction says,

Sagittarius Horoscope

A decision you discuss with your spouse is likely to receive their support today. You will appreciate having someone firmly by your side, particularly when a household responsibility takes longer than expected. Partnership will be your strongest source of reassurance. The Moon in Gemini in your seventh house all day places your spouse or a business contact at the centre of events, making another person's involvement important to the way your day unfolds. Your mood will be romantic, even as everyday responsibilities compete for your attention. A shared conversation may feel more inviting than trying to work everything out alone. You may also feel drawn towards home, where an unfinished task could remain on your mind. The day will bring both companionship and domestic responsibilities, with support making the heavier moments easier to manage.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

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Your spouse will be supportive, and their presence will bring warmth to a day filled with practical demands. You will want closeness and some time together, even if it is simply a conversation at the kitchen table after work. Your romantic feelings will be clear and immediate. An ordinary discussion may become more affectionate as you recognise the value of being on the same side. You will also become more aware of how your words affect the women close to you. Make room for their perspectives. Shared attention will feel more appealing than making elaborate plans.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

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This is a favourable time for studies, and the day supports sustained attention to a subject you want to understand properly. Discussions may help you organise your thoughts, particularly when an idea has remained unclear. Mercury in Libra, your eleventh house, brings messages and learning into your wider circle. An exchange connected with a shared goal may give your thinking greater clarity. Business owners could receive new offers, and growth through a new partnership is possible. A business discussion will therefore deserve proper consideration, even if the outcome takes time to develop. You will be interested in understanding what another person can contribute. Cooperation will be the strongest professional theme, with useful possibilities emerging through communication and contact. Students will feel more engaged when their work gives them a clear question to answer.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

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{{^usCountry}} The day favours savings, and setting money aside may feel more satisfying than pursuing an uncertain return. A conversation with your spouse will bring shared priorities into focus. You will be interested in what regular savings can make possible for your household, particularly when domestic responsibilities also need attention. Business offers may raise questions about future income, although any proposal will remain uncertain until it develops further. Today's financial outlook is better suited to preserving room in your budget. Give your savings plans a clear place in your household finances. Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The day favours savings, and setting money aside may feel more satisfying than pursuing an uncertain return. A conversation with your spouse will bring shared priorities into focus. You will be interested in what regular savings can make possible for your household, particularly when domestic responsibilities also need attention. Business offers may raise questions about future income, although any proposal will remain uncertain until it develops further. Today's financial outlook is better suited to preserving room in your budget. Give your savings plans a clear place in your household finances. Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

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Your well-being may require more attention than usual, particularly when it comes to food. Avoid careless eating when the day becomes busy. Saturn in Pisces, your fourth house, is retrograde and brings a heavier domestic atmosphere. A household task may take longer than expected, while your mother's needs and your own desire for rest may occupy your thoughts. This makes maintaining a regular routine particularly important. Gentle, consistent exercise will provide practical support. You may feel ready to slow down once the essential household responsibilities have received your attention.

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Tip for the Day: Accept your spouse's support and leave a little room for rest.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)