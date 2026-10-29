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Sagittarius Horoscope Today, October 29, 2026: Having an honest chat with your partner may bring more understanding

Sagittarius Horoscope Today: A discussion may help you divide tomorrow's responsibilities, although another person's willingness cannot be assumed.

Published on: Oct 29, 2026, 04:07:39 IST
By Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan
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Sagittarius (Nov 22 – Dec 21)

Daily Prediction says,

Sagittarius Horoscope (Canva)
Sagittarius Horoscope (Canva)

Make the day useful before trying to make it impressive. The Moon in Taurus in your sixth house begins the day by favoring routine effort and practical problem-solving. A troublesome booking, an untidy work queue or a small service issue may become easier when you identify the next action instead of reviewing the entire problem repeatedly. Keep communication factual if someone challenges your method. You do not need to reveal every unfinished idea, but ordinary coordination should not become an exercise in suspicion. Rahu in Aquarius, your third house, and Ketu in Leo, your ninth house, are retrograde; put personal initiative alongside sound guidance by testing a suggestion on a small task before recommending it widely. At night, the Moon in Gemini in your seventh house brings attention to partners and everyday dealings. A discussion may help you divide tomorrow's responsibilities, although another person's willingness cannot be assumed. Ask a direct question, listen to the answer and leave enough flexibility for a workable arrangement rather than a perfect one.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Practical irritations can spill into your tone if you arrive home still mentally arguing with the working day. Give yourself a brief transition before starting a sensitive conversation. Saturn in Pisces, your fourth house, is retrograde; home responsibilities and emotional steadiness need sustained care, so address a recurring source of household friction through a workable arrangement rather than another general complaint. Couples might agree on how to use a shared room or manage visitors. Singles may enjoy a straightforward exchange more than elaborate attempts to impress. At night, companionship can be welcome, but ask whether the other person has the energy for conversation before unloading the whole day's frustrations.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Keep your attention on what can be demonstrated. In a meeting, bring the relevant record or example rather than relying on a forceful explanation. A colleague's disagreement may concern the task, not your standing, so answer the point without adding personal assumptions. Students preparing for competitive examinations can benefit from reviewing how they allocate effort across a paper. Notice where you linger too long and where a hurried reading costs clarity. Mercury in Libra, your eleventh house, is retrograde, making revised group instructions or an older team message worth checking before you proceed. If responsibilities overlap, record who is doing what. A short, accurate handover may be more valuable today than an ambitious plan nobody has agreed to carry out.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Routine is likely to serve you better than an all-or-nothing health effort. Keep meals, hydration and ordinary movement reasonably consistent, especially if a busy schedule makes you inclined to skip them. Take a brief break from concentrated work before fatigue turns into impatience. If you exercise, choose a level that fits your energy rather than trying to compensate for missed sessions. Later, pleasant company may help you relax, but leave room for sleep. You need not extend a conversation simply because everyone else seems ready to continue.

Tip for the Day: Solve the immediate problem before making promises about everyone else's responsibilities.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan

Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com

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Read today’s horoscope and daily astrology predictions for all zodiac signs. Explore love, career, health, lucky numbers, festivals and important astrological insights on Hindustan Times.
Read today’s horoscope and daily astrology predictions for all zodiac signs. Explore love, career, health, lucky numbers, festivals and important astrological insights on Hindustan Times.
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