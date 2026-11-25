Sagittarius season has arrived! And this season runs from November 22 to December 21, 2026, as the Sun moves through the zodiac sign associated with belief systems, faith, philosophy and the search for meaning.

Sagittarius season 2026: Here's what Western astrology says. (Canva) more less

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In Western astrology, this period encourages you to question what you believe and look at life from a wider perspective. US-based astrologer Judy Tsafrir explored one deeply personal subject through this lens in an Instagram post shared on November 24. She reflected on how your relationship with a parent may continue to evolve even after their death, and why some people feel closer to their parents after losing them.

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Sagittarius season 2026 brings attention to beliefs about death

Sagittarius is associated with religion, philosophy and personal convictions in astrology. Tsafrir connects these themes with the way you understand death and loss.

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{{^usCountry}} She points out that many spiritual traditions keep ancestors close through prayer, offerings and invocation. These practices reflect the belief that a connection with loved ones can continue beyond their lifetime. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She points out that many spiritual traditions keep ancestors close through prayer, offerings and invocation. These practices reflect the belief that a connection with loved ones can continue beyond their lifetime. {{/usCountry}}

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According to Judy Tsafrir, the belief that death always ends a relationship may not reflect everyone's experience.

Can your bond with a parent continue after death?

Drawing on her personal life and professional practice, Tsafrir says the relationship with a parent can remain emotionally present and continue to change after their death.

She shares that some people feel their mother or father close to them, sometimes describing this connection as stronger than the one they experienced during their parent's lifetime. For these people, the feeling can bring comfort as they navigate grief. Memories, prayer and spiritual beliefs may also help them maintain a sense of connection.

Why losing a difficult parent can change your feelings

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Not every parent-child relationship feels easy. You may have experienced fear, anger, anxiety or heartbreak while a parent was alive. These emotions can take up much of your attention, especially when you spend years trying to protect yourself from hurtful behaviour.

Tsafrir suggests that after a parent's death, the source of conflict and worry may no longer remain. This can give some people space to recognise the love they struggled to feel or express earlier.

It does not mean that past hurt disappears. Instead, your feelings about the relationship may become more complex as you process the loss.

How growing older can change your view of parents

Tsafrir also raises another point. As you grow older, you may reach the age your parents were when you judged their choices or decisions.

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With more life experience, you might begin to understand the pressures they faced. You may see their actions differently and develop a new perspective on your shared past.

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Reflect on your relationship with a parent

Tsafrir leaves readers with a question: Has your relationship with a parent changed since they died?

Your answer may bring up love, sadness, anger, comfort or unanswered questions. You do not have to force yourself to feel a certain way. Her reflection during Sagittarius season invites you to examine your beliefs about death, grief and the family connections that continue to shape your life.

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Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. Reader's discretion is advised.