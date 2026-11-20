Sagittarius season 2026: Astrological insights for different aspects of life
Sagittarius season 2026: Let's unveil the astrological insights for career, love, health and finance based on an astrologer's prediction.
If you are a Sagittarius, 2026 has asked you to rethink what freedom means in your relationships, family life and career. According to an astrologer, Chani Nicolas, this year is about letting go of roles that no longer feel right and making room for a life that reflects who you are today.
As the year moves towards its final weeks, these themes offer you a chance to review what has changed and what you still want to work on.
Love horoscope
Chani Nicholas forecast highlights a major shift in your closest relationships. Uranus entered Gemini on April 25, 2026, bringing a period of change and fresh perspectives to committed partnerships.
You may find yourself questioning old labels or asking whether your current relationship gives you enough room to grow.
Also Read Jupiter in Leo 2026: Astrologer shares a fresh perspective on empty nest syndrome
Career horoscope
A lunar eclipse in Virgo on March 3, 2026, at 3:33 am PT, offered a moment to reflect on your career direction and what meaningful work looks like to you.
The astrologer's reading suggests that you do not need to follow an old definition of success simply because others expect it. If perfectionism or an outdated role has held you back, use this period to recognise what you genuinely want to contribute.
Also Read November 2026 Astrology Transits: New Moon, Full Moon and major planetary shifts to watch in the US
Health Horoscope
Your approach to health and self-care may also change. CHANI highlights the need to listen to your body and experiment with routines that support your needs.
Instead of forcing yourself into a strict wellness plan, explore movement, breathwork or other practices that help you feel more balanced.
Disclaimer: These predictions are not guaranteed outcomes and should not replace professional advice.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSoumi Pyne
Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places.Read More