Scorpio Daily Horoscope for August 3, 2022: Give time to love

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22) Scorpio natives are likely to enjoy the benefits of sound health. Spiritual practices along with physical activities may keep you fit and happy. Your financial position remains strong. You may be able to put your money in mutual funds that bring handsome returns. On the romantic front, a candlelight dinner or a movie night with your significant other is likely to reignite your passions. However, your professional front looks dreary. A sluggish pace of work in office may keep you disinterested and distracted, thereby affecting your productivity. Your family front is likely to be volatile. Squabbles on a regular basis may keep the homely atmosphere tense. Travel for business or leisure can be satisfactory. You are likely to get substantial gains from trading in real estate. Students may get to prove their preparedness and mettle in forthcoming exams.

Scorpio Finance Today Today is a promising day on the financial front for Scorpios. Investments are likely to bring good returns. You may be able to save extra capital to start a new business venture. Speculative activities may also bring good profits.

Scorpio Family Today For Scorpio natives, there could be clashes between you and your family elders, which may lead to a tense domestic atmosphere. Keep your cool under such circumstances to sort things out more quickly and effectively.

Scorpio Career Today Scorpios, you need to avoid falling for false pretenses at the workplace. Some colleagues might want to pull you down; however, your strong resolve may force you to surge ahead without getting distracted from your goal.

Scorpio Health Today With your mindfulness meditation and calming techniques, Scorpio natives may be able to achieve sound mental health. You may also enjoy the perks of good physical health as your routine exercising regimen may bear fruits.

Scorpio Love Life Today Scorpio natives nursing heartbreak for long are likely to reconcile with their old flame today. Do not take the relationship for granted again and give time to your beloved for your romance to peak.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON