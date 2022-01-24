Scorpio Daily Horoscope for Jan 24: Raise your voice against injustice

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

What felt like one hell of an ending could turn out to be the brightest of new beginnings. You might be able to venture into unknown territories till now un-invented. Let go of the past and face the present world with confidence and renewed vigor. You might feel the urge to set yourself apart from the rest of the crowd. Make no compromise when it comes to your personal life. Raise your voice against any sort of injustice around you. It is high time that you bring out the creative side of you out into the open.

Scorpio Finance Today

Your financial inflows may be moderate but self-sustaining. Put your initiatives first to make your finances stable for the period. This is a particularly materialistic period for you with many purchases on the cards. Monetary benefits might elude you for quite some time there might be peace in your financial sector.

Scorpio Family Today

Disputes and fights are no big deals, Scorpio. It’s ok to have different choices and opinions but being disrespectful and biased on that basis is what making you drift apart from the love of the family. Instead, take out time have open talks and show them that you value and respect.

Scorpio Career Today

Try to introduce some of your hidden inner talents in your works. This might earn you a good name in the books of authorities. Be sure to scrap off any friction that you might encounter with your peers. Do not impose your ideas onto them without their approval and acceptance instead try to discuss.

Scorpio Health Today

Your mental and physical states might be in better shape now. You might gain a new vigor to work hard towards your ideals in life. However, your food intake needs to be monitored from time to time.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Your sentiments and emotions may rule the roost for this period. However, your overtly sensitive nature needs to be curbed to a greater extent. Make all efforts to ensure that you keep your partner of interest or spouse at hand. Else they might feel hurt. This seems apt time to fully understand the personality of your soul-mate.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Red

