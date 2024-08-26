Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, August 26, 2024 predicts romantic life

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Spend more time with dear ones Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, August 26, 2024. There is more scope to perform at the office and the results will be positive.

Resolve the minor love issues and be careful to keep the lover in high spirits. Handle professional issues with utmost care. Health is also positive today.

Your romantic life will packed with fun. There is more scope to perform at the office and the results will be positive. Handle wealth smartly and be healthy today.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Be careful today while you are on the first date. There can be communication issues and do not lose the emotions. Be cool even while your partner provokes you during arguments. The second part of the day is good to introduce the lover to the parents. Some single Scorpios will meet a new person and those who had a break up in the past will also be fortunate to fall in love. Be a patient listener today and spend more time with your partner. Express love as the partner expects that.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

The first half of the day may not be productive and this may invite the ire of seniors. However, you will settle this crisis as the day progresses. Continue your discipline at work and this will have an impact. Your opinions and suggestions carry value in the workplace. You may also see opportunities to relocate abroad for a job. For those who are planning to break up the partnership and launch a new business individually, today is a good time.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Minor monetary issues will be there and you should keep a distance from large investments. The returns from previous investments may not be up to the mark. Do not lend a big amount to a friend or relative. Entrepreneurs will raise money with the help of partners. Clients may pay you the pending dues, relieving you of pressure. Some Scorpios will also need to contribute to a celebration within the family including a marriage.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

No major health issue will trouble you today. And to make you happy, there will be relief from existing illness as well. Females may develop oral health issues. Seniors should not skip medicines today. Be careful while riding a two-wheeler and you need to wear a helmet. Ensure you consult a doctor whenever you feel uneasiness.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)