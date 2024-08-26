 Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, August 26, 2024 predicts romantic life | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Monday, Aug 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, August 26, 2024 predicts romantic life

ByDr J.N Pandey
Aug 26, 2024 12:07 AM IST

Read Scorpio daily horoscope for August 26, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Be careful today while you are on the first date.

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Spend more time with dear ones

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, August 26, 2024. There is more scope to perform at the office and the results will be positive.
There is more scope to perform at the office and the results will be positive.

Resolve the minor love issues and be careful to keep the lover in high spirits. Handle professional issues with utmost care. Health is also positive today.

Your romantic life will packed with fun. There is more scope to perform at the office and the results will be positive. Handle wealth smartly and be healthy today.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Be careful today while you are on the first date. There can be communication issues and do not lose the emotions. Be cool even while your partner provokes you during arguments. The second part of the day is good to introduce the lover to the parents. Some single Scorpios will meet a new person and those who had a break up in the past will also be fortunate to fall in love. Be a patient listener today and spend more time with your partner. Express love as the partner expects that.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

The first half of the day may not be productive and this may invite the ire of seniors. However, you will settle this crisis as the day progresses. Continue your discipline at work and this will have an impact. Your opinions and suggestions carry value in the workplace. You may also see opportunities to relocate abroad for a job. For those who are planning to break up the partnership and launch a new business individually, today is a good time.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Minor monetary issues will be there and you should keep a distance from large investments. The returns from previous investments may not be up to the mark. Do not lend a big amount to a friend or relative. Entrepreneurs will raise money with the help of partners. Clients may pay you the pending dues, relieving you of pressure. Some Scorpios will also need to contribute to a celebration within the family including a marriage.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

No major health issue will trouble you today. And to make you happy, there will be relief from existing illness as well. Females may develop oral health issues. Seniors should not skip medicines today. Be careful while riding a two-wheeler and you need to wear a helmet. Ensure you consult a doctor whenever you feel uneasiness.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  • Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  • Symbol: Scorpion
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Sexual Organs
  • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

