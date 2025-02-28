Menu Explore
Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, February 28, 2025 predicts a celebration coming

ByDr J.N Pandey
Feb 28, 2025 04:07 AM IST

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, February 28, 2025 to know your astrological predictions. A romantic life will have many happy moments to celebrate

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Look for big today

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, February, 28, 2025: The financial status will also be good today.
Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, February, 28, 2025: The financial status will also be good today.

Fill the love affair with affection and commitment. Take up new roles at work that will lead to career growth. The financial status will also be good today.

A romantic life will have many happy moments to celebrate. Take up new roles at the office to give the best results. While financially, you are stable today, be sure your health is also in perfect condition.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Keep the relationship free from the interference of a third person. You will see an ex-lover back in life but this may also seriously impact the current relationship. Pay attention to the emotions of your lover. Some females will receive proposals in the classroom, office, or at a function. Your love affair will move to the next level with the backing of your parents Put in efforts to work on long-distance love affairs that are moving through a rough path.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Avoid controversies at the workplace and be careful about the statements you make at team sessions. Your commitment will work out at teaks with tight deadlines. Female managers may have a tough time controlling a team but this is crucial to achieving official success. Some tasks will demand you to work additional hours while IT and healthcare employees will see opportunities to relocate abroad. Traders may develop minor issues with local authorities today. Those who are into sales and marketing may travel today.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in from different sources and you may also consider resolving a monetary issue with a friend. Financial prosperity helps you settle all pending dues and fulfill long pending dreams including buying a car. You may go ahead with the plan to purchase jewelry today. Before you invest in a speculative business, study the market as you don’t need to blindly invest and lose money.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Minor health issues may come up in the first part of the day. You may develop viral fever or throat-related issues. Children need to be careful while playing and female pregnant Scorpios need to avoid adventure sports including mountain riding. Senor Scorpios may complain about pain in joints and fatigue.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  • Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  • Symbol: Scorpion
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Sexual Organs
  • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
