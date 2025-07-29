Search
Tue, Jul 29, 2025
Scorpio Horoscope Today for July 29, 2025: A new relationship may take time to take off

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Jul 29, 2025 04:07 am IST

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today: You will see positive changes in the financial status.

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You love adventures

Settle the relationship issues through open communication. Handle professional issues carefully and handle wealth diligently. Health is also good today.

Scorpio Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Be a good listener and spend time with your partner. Resolve every issue at the office to prove your potential. Both wealth and health will be good today.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Ensure your lover is happy today, and you both must support each other in personal and professional endeavours. There will be complications associated with the free flow of romance. A new relationship will take time to take off, and open communication is crucial to know each other. Some love affairs will see minor turbulence as a result of the interference of a third person. Keep a distance from the ex-lover as this can complicate things.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

There will be issues related to productivity that will invite the ire of seniors. However, you will be back on track in the second part of the day. Be vocal at team sessions, and your ideas will have takers. Major challenges in professional life will make the day chaotic, and you may have to spend overtime at the workplace. Some professionals would need to be good at multitasking. Those who aspire to join a new job can confidently put down the paper, as interviews will be lined up by this evening.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

You will see positive changes in the financial status, and some natives will prefer the day to resolve monetary disputes with friends or siblings. Stock, trade, and speculative business will help you accumulate wealth. Some seniors will divide the wealth among their children, while females will need to spend on a celebration at the office. Traders and entrepreneurs will have new partners who may pump in money, helping with further expansions today.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

You may find relief from existing ailments. No major medical issue will disrupt the day, while some children will require consulting a doctor for a normal fever or sore throat. Seniors should be careful while boarding a bus, and females need to be careful while having outside food today. It is also good to give up both alcohol and tobacco.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  • Symbol: Scorpion
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Sexual Organs
  • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
