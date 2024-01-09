close_game
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 9, 2024 embrace happiness and spread it around

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 9, 2024 embrace happiness and spread it around

Dr J.N Pandey
Jan 09, 2024

Read Scorpio daily horoscope for Jan 09, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Settle the issues in the office to ensure better career growth.

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Embrace happiness and spread it around

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 9, 2024. New relationships will take time to settle down and today is a good time to strengthen the bonding.
Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 9, 2024. New relationships will take time to settle down and today is a good time to strengthen the bonding.

Excel both in love and job today. Fix the financial issues to have a great day. No major health issue will also knock on the door. Check here for more.

Shower love blindly to get it back. Settle the issues in the office to ensure better career growth. Financial success is backed by good wealth.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Be sensitive and sensible in your love life today. While showering affection on the lover, ensure you also provide support in both personal and professional endeavors. New relationships will take time to settle down and today is a good time to strengthen the bonding. You may meet up with an ex-flame which may also reignite your love. However, married people should be careful to not break the marital relationship.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

The official assignments will keep you busy today. While healthcare and IT professionals along with chefs will see opportunities abroad, some professionals will visit foreign countries to visit the client office. Expect a hike in salary or a promotion. Your rapport with clients will be good and this will work to your benefit in crucial projects. Entrepreneurs may face challenges in rolling the money in business but this is temporary and things will be back to normal in a day or two.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Financial issues will be settled today and you will also have the wealth to repay all pending dues. Businessmen can confidently launch new ventures today while some Scorpio females will need money to financially help a sibling or a friend. Today is also good to invest in mutual funds or speculative business. You may also try luck in the online lottery.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Start the day with mild exercise or yoga. The day is good to start attending a gym. You may develop a minor chest infection and consult a doctor. Sagittarius natives with asthma need to be careful while venturing out. Seniors should be careful to not miss the medication, even while traveling. You need to be careful while chopping vegetables in the kitchen as minor cuts may happen while using knives. Avoid junk food, oily stuff, aerated drinks, and alcohol today.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  • Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  • Symbol: Scorpion
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Sexual Organs
  • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

