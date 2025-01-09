Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, January 09, 2025 astro tips to resolve love issues

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Take every challenge as a new opportunity Keep the love affair happy and composed. Do not let egos impact your professional life today. Both finance and health are positive throughout the day. Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, January 9, 2025: Minor frictions may be there due to differences of opinion but that won’t impact the flow of love shower affection on the partner and you will get it back.

No challenge will disrupt both love and professional journey. Be smart while spending money and ensure you will be careful about your health.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Minor frictions may be there due to differences of opinion but that won’t impact the flow of love shower affection on the partner and you will get it back. Today is good to propose and single Scorpios can express their feelings freely to the crush to get a positive response. Rekindle the old love which may bring in the past happiness. A vacation is a good way to celebrate love and you may make plans today. Spend more time together to share the emotions both good and bad.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Professional success exists today. You may succeed in accomplishing all assigned targets. There will be no major trouble at the workplace. Some official engagements will keep you hooked at the workstation even after office hours. Those who have job interviews scheduled for today can attend them with confidence. You are good to launch a new business venture. Businessmen will make new partnerships that will benefit in making good profits. Students looking for admission to foreign universities will be happy today.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

You may need to spend on the medical expenses of a relative while females may require contributing for a party tonight. Some Scorpios will need money to meet the educational needs of the child studying abroad. Those who have a habit of playing the online lottery can try that to get good luck. You may also provide financial help to a needy friend today.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

You will see no major medical issues. However, it is good to be careful about the lifestyle. The second part of the day is good to join a gym or a yoga class. Some Scorpios will develop viral fever, sore throat, or skin infections that may require medical attention today. It is also good to have control over the diet. Add in more vegetables and fruits while you need to avoid stuff that is rich in oil and grease.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)