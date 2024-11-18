Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, Nov 18, 2024 predicts minor disagreements

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Handle crisis with a smile Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, Nov 18, 2024. You will see new opportunities at the workplace.

Fix the troubles in the love life today &utilize official opportunities to prove your mettle. Wealth may see no major trouble today and finance is also good.

Troubleshoot all romantic issues in life. You will see new opportunities at the workplace. Both health and wealth will be at your side.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Prove the commitment in the relationship and ensure there is proper communication. Some long-distance love affairs may fail to work out today. Married people must stay out of office romance as there are chances of something brewing between you and your co-worker. This can seriously impact your married life. Some married females can seriously consider expanding the family. Those who are traveling must call up their lover to express the feeling as this can do wonders.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Keep egos in the back seat while being a part of the team project. There can be minor disagreements at the workplace but do not lose the temper. You should stay away from petty politics at the office that may hamper your productivity and reputation. Scorpios who have interviews scheduled for today can be confident about the results. Some jobs will require extra efforts and both healthcare and hospitality professionals will see new jobs abroad.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Prosperity is at your side today. Utilize it diligently. While it is crucial to keep a tab on expenditure, you may also consider safe investments. You will get all pending dues while a relative or siblings will also provide financial assistance. The second part of the day is good for buying electronic appliances. You may also have a dispute with a sibling over property, which needs to be settled. A part-time job will also bring in a good salary.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Minor breathing issues may disturb you. Have proper attention to diet and skip any food that is rich in fat and oil. Drink plenty of water, and your skin may radiate. Seniors need to be careful about sleep-related issues and it is also crucial to be careful while walking through slippery areas. Those who are driving should follow all traffic rules.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)