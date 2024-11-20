Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, November 20, 2024 predicts new roles at workplace

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, nothing matches with your courage Troubleshoot the love-related issues and ensure you meet the professional expectations today. You must be careful about your financial investments today. Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, November 20, 2024: Troubleshoot the love-related issues and ensure you meet the professional expectations today.

Take care of all love issues and also take up new responsibilities at the workplace. Your financial status permits smart investments. No major health issue will trouble you today.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Though a few clashes may happen in the second half of the day, you may succeed in resolving them without much impact on the relationship. Avoid the interference of a third person in your personal life which can also cause trouble. Plan a romantic dinner today where surprise gifts can also do wonders. Single male natives may find love before the day ends. Even while you are traveling; ensure you connect over the phone to share your emotions. You will also resolve the issues with the ex-lover to go back to the old love affair.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Keep office politics in the back seat today as you will be part of many group tasks. Those who are into sales and marketing will travel and IT professionals will have a tight schedule. Some natives will travel to the client’s office to clarify queries. You can also expect a rise today in salary. Businessmen should be careful while making major investments as some segments may not bring good results. Those who are into government jobs can expect a change in location.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

You may purchase certain household items and appliances and may also renovate the home today. While wealth will flow in, it is also good to make smart investments including in the stock market. The long pending dues will also be cleared today. Females need to be careful about expenditure as some unwanted expenses will also come up. Utilize the wealth to also financially help a needy friend.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Avoid riding a bike at high speed today and wear a helmet. Females may have gynecological issues and some children may develop throat pain or viral fever. However, nothing will impact the routine life. Replace oily and greasy food with more vegetables, fruits, and nuts.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)