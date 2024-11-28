Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, November 28, 2024 predicts good fortune for singles

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, rev up life to keep it fresh Troubleshoot the crisis in the love affair to stay happy today. Be careful about professional challenges. Ensure you have control over the financial affairs. Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, November 28, 2024: Troubleshoot the crisis in the love affair to stay happy today.

Be ready to meet someone special to express the feelings. You may professionally perform great and your health will be good today. Your financial status will also be strong.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Misunderstandings will make the day lousy in terms of love. Avoid confrontations and do not talk loosely to the partner which may make things worse. Some female Scorpios will be lucky to resolve the issues with the ex-lover and may get back into the old relationship. However, married natives need to stay out of it to save the marriage. Single Scorpios may find someone interesting while travelling, at work, at a function, or at a party today. Propose to get a positive response.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Skip debates at the workplace and concentrate more on your job. A coworker will be unhappy with your professional growth and may conspire against you. However, your sincerity and discipline will work in your support. Some crucial assignments will keep IT professionals, media persons, ad copywriters, graphic designers, and mechanics busy. If you are into business, you will find appropriate investors who will prove to be successful in the coming months. Students will crack examinations without much difficulty.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Consider safe investments today and prefer mutual funds to stock and trade. Today is good to buy electronic appliances and to visit new places on vacation. Seniors may divide the wealth among the children today. You must not lend a big amount as there will be issues in getting it back. Some natives will also pay the tuition fees for children studying at a foreign university.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Avoid drinking and smoking today and have more homemade food rich in nutrients, vitamins, and proteins. Senior Scorpios must also ensure that all medicines are taken on time. Some Scorpios may complain about breath-related problems and this will need special care. Start a yoga session today as the day is auspicious for it.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)