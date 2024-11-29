Menu Explore
Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, November 29, 2024 predicts wealth knocking at the door

ByDr J.N Pandey
Nov 29, 2024 04:07 AM IST

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, November 29, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Prosperity permits smart financial decisions today.

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, stay cool even in turbulent hours

Do not let emotions go out of control as this may hurt the love affair. Overcome the professional challenges. Prosperity permits smart financial decisions today.

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, November 29, 2024: Today, be ready to see new twists in the relationship.

Despite the issues in the love relationship, you will succeed in having a happy love life. Handle the pressure at the office as this will give you better outputs. Wealth will come knocking on the door. Your health requires special attention.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Today, be ready to see new twists in the relationship. There are high chances of romantic encounters for both singles and those who have been in a relationship for a long time. The females who had issues at home in the name of love will see the support of their parents. Some pleasant things may happen, including the approval from parents for marriage or acceptance of the proposal. The second part of the day is auspicious to take a call on marriage.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

You may be required to handle crucial tasks that may also make you spend at workplace even after the working hours. Be disciplined at team meetings and your ideas will have takers today. Stay in the good book of the management. A coworker who Is not happy with your growth will cause trouble today. This may impact your productivity. However, do not give up and instead respond to this with your performance. Some students will clear examinations while businessmen will see new opportunities to expand their business abroad.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Have a proper financial plan today as you will need to spend an amount for a celebration at home. Some seniors will need medical attention and this also involves money. You may see prosperity from previous investments and can also try the fortune in the stock market. Some Scorpios will travel today with the family and funds will not be an issue.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Some senior Scorpios natives may complain about chest pain and consult a doctor with immediate effect. Those who are traveling must avoid food from outside as digestion issues may also happen today. There can be issues related to the kidney and heart, which would be most visible in male natives. Oral health issues will be there among children and consult a dentist.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  • Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  • Symbol: Scorpion
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Sexual Organs
  • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

