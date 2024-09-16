Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, September 16, 2024 advices to avoid overspend

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Maintain a positive attitude throughout the day Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, September 16, 2024. Avoid confrontations at the workplace and also ensure you take up new responsibilities.

Spend time with the lover & ensure your relationship is vibrant today. Your commitment at work will bring out positive results. You are good in health & wealth.

Fix relationship issues with a positive attitude. Avoid confrontations at the workplace and also ensure you take up new responsibilities. Both wealth and health will be at your side today.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Elevate the love affair to the next level. Your partner will be supportive today. Female natives have high chances to conceive and you need to be ready to welcome a new member to the family. Plan a romantic dinner where you may also surprise the lover with a romantic gift. Avoid discussing old unpleasant issues in the relationship and do not open up the healed wounds. Married Scorpio males should stay away from ex-lovers and today is also not the right time for office romance.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Reach the office to take up new tasks that may also seem challenging. The seniors and management trust your mettle and ensure you maintain their faith in you. You may also receive accolades from foreign clients. Some government officials will have to handle crucial tasks that involve serious risks. Those who are keen to relocate abroad for a job will see some good opportunities in the second half of the day Businessmen may have minor trouble in raising funds but this will be resolved in a day or two.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Do not overspend, especially on luxury products. However, you may go ahead with the plan to renovate the home or buy electronic devices. You may invest in new options while a few will try their luck in speculative business. Stay away from lending big amounts to friends or relatives as this can cause trouble in the future. Businessmen will also succeed in receiving funds from foreign locations.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Minor health-related issues will be there. Those who have chest or liver-related issues will develop complications today. Maintain a balanced office and personal life and you should also be careful about the diet. Minor ailments including viral fever and breathing issues will also be common today.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)