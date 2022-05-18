Scorpio Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 18, 2022

SCORPIO (Oct 24- Nov 22)

Hey dear Scorpion born person, today you shall make up your mind to choose between two situations in life and stop putting your feet in two boats, it is bound to make you fail. Having the right clarity and vision in mind and life shall be your mantra of the day and you shall deal with your choices with utmost care and precision by keeping in mind all the pros and cons. Also, it would be best for you if try and work out on your weakness and make some required changes in your attitude and lifestyle accordingly. You shall treat everyone with an equal eye and don’t underestimate anyone. If you are trying to make out a vacation plan for an overseas and international destination, things might get finalized on the same matter.

Scorpio Finance Today

You can have short term monetary gain in the morning time and the noon and evening shall be avoided for any big banking transactions and investments. People in the administration can benefit from property dealings.

Scorpio Family Today

You should stay a little cautious today while dealing with your neighbors and distant relatives as they can make some plans against you. You shall have complete transparency with your family members to avoid getting miscommunication.

Scorpio Career Today

There shall be slow and steady growth in your career graph today and therefore, you shall have some patience to wait for the right time. However, students can expect good marks in academics.

Scorpio Health Today

Your liver can stay a little upset and therefore you shall eat less and focus on eating more of salads and fresh green vegetables. Keep your diet and meals light and fresh for the day.

Scorpio Love Life Today

It is high time that you and your partner or spouse have not gone to some romantic outing. It would be best if you plan for a romantic vacation to some far away location and get yourself rejuvenated.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Light Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

