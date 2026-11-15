Scorpio Horoscope Today, November 15, 2026: Extra effort and sibling support may help reach your targets

Your younger brother or sister will be a welcome source of help as you tackle a demanding day. You will have the courage to keep going, although reaching a target will require extra work. The Moon in Capricorn in your third house all day gives initiative a clear outlet, helping calls and short trips go well. A conversation with a sibling will have an easy, cordial tone, and practical matters will feel easier to approach once you begin. The day brings satisfaction through effort. You will feel increasingly involved in what you are doing as one action leads naturally to the next.
Scorpio Love Horoscope Today
Your relationship with your spouse will be good, giving you a steady point of connection during a busy day. A conversation together will feel comfortable, and you will enjoy having room to talk about what has occupied you. Lovers will be full of happiness and joy, with affection adding lightness to the day's harder work. News from children may also give the family something pleasant to discuss. Your bond with younger siblings will feel particularly warm, and their help is likely to make an ordinary responsibility feel less solitary. There will be a clear sense of closeness in these familiar relationships, even when your schedule stays active.
Scorpio Career Horoscope Today
Work will ask more of you than usual, but courage and extra effort will bring success. A target that needs sustained attention will remain central, and you will feel the difference between starting enthusiastically and carrying the job through. Ketu in Leo, your tenth house, brings detachment from professional status, making the actual task more absorbing than the attention attached to it. You will feel less interested in discussing how important the work looks. Mercury in Libra, your twelfth house, puts private messages and quiet study in focus, helping you engage with material away from a busy exchange. Students are likely to find a secluded stretch useful for concentrated effort. Your strongest satisfaction will come from knowing how much you have put into the task.
Scorpio Money Horoscope Today
This is an unfavorable time to put money into a new venture. Watch any invitation to commit funds before the business has become familiar to you. The day's promise of success belongs to courageous work and sustained effort; the financial case for a fresh enterprise remains less supportive. You will be more interested in what you can actively accomplish than in waiting for a new commitment to deliver. A private conversation about money will occupy some of your thoughts, especially if it involves something outside your current routine. Keeping a new venture on hold is the practical choice today. Existing responsibilities will give you enough to engage with.
Scorpio Health Horoscope Today
The day's workload is likely to feel substantial, and your willingness to continue will be a strong part of your mood. You will feel better engaged when there is a clear task ahead, especially one that lets you use your initiative. Calls and short outings will break up the sense of being tied to a single place. Emotional warmth from close relationships will provide welcome relief from the pressure of a target. A quieter interval later will feel appealing after sustained activity. Your sense of satisfaction will grow from the effort you make and from the reassuring presence of people close to you.
Tip for the Day: Put your strongest effort into the target already waiting for your attention.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More