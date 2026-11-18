A vehicle purchase or financial assistance from your parents may be possible today, as existing tensions begin to ease. Relief will be the day's strongest feeling, making you more available for family activities and spending time with friends. Rahu in Aquarius, your fourth house, may create a sudden desire for greater domestic comfort, making home improvements particularly appealing. However, be careful about impulsive spending when these interests take hold. A social gathering or family function may also feature in your plans, offering a pleasant change from your usual routine. You will feel less occupied by problems and more interested in what is happening around you. Your home will become a place of enjoyment, while familiar conversations may bring a welcome change of pace.
Scorpio Love Horoscope Today
Your relationship with your mother will remain harmonious, and even ordinary conversations may bring warmth and comfort. You will enjoy participating in family discussions, whether they involve a possible outing or everyday household matters. The Moon in Aquarius in your fourth house all day draws your attention towards domestic comfort, your mother, and spending time with family. In your romantic relationship, familiar surroundings will suit the mood of the day. You will enjoy spending time together and discussing everyday concerns. Friends will also contribute to your happiness, and a gathering, if it takes place, may strengthen your sense of companionship. The day offers an opportunity to appreciate the people who are already close to you.
Scorpio Career Horoscope Today
The Sun in Scorpio, your first house, brings authority and self-respect into focus. A conversation with a senior may make you more conscious of how you express your opinions and present yourself. The day favours a composed approach to such discussions, with personal confidence carrying more weight than lengthy explanations. For students, a comfortable home environment may make studying more appealing. Returning to a familiar place and an established task will help you focus. Employees may notice a contrast between professional expectations and their desire to enjoy a relaxed day with family. Routine responsibilities will feel more manageable as existing tensions begin to ease. Keep your main points clear when speaking with someone in authority. The overall atmosphere supports handling professional demands while preserving some energy for personal and family life.
Scorpio Money Horoscope Today
This is a favourable time to increase your savings and give greater attention to your financial security. You will think more carefully about how much money you can set aside and how household decisions fit into your budget. Financial assistance from your parents is possible, and this prospect may become part of a family discussion. Purchasing a new vehicle is also possible, with the promise of greater everyday comfort making the idea attractive. Domestic improvements may occupy your financial attention, but avoid allowing the desire for a better home environment to affect your savings. A clear financial goal will help you make more thoughtful decisions.
Scorpio Health Horoscope Today
Emotional relief may make the day feel considerably lighter. Spending time with family could help you move away from concerns that have occupied your thoughts recently. The prospect of a comfortable evening will also bring reassurance. You will want your surroundings to feel peaceful and welcoming. Rest may feel more satisfying when your conversations leave you feeling connected to the people around you. A quiet period at home after social activities will help you enjoy the day's positive atmosphere.
Tip for the Day: Direct some of your financial attention towards a clear and achievable savings goal.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More