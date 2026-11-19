Your mother's blessings will work in your favor today, giving home life a reassuring place in the day's events. Thursday favors attention to your living space, with property investment encouraged and household electronics auspicious to buy. You might consider decoration or an expansion of the home, and the thought of making familiar surroundings more comfortable will hold your interest. A movie or picnic is also likely, so the day has room for enjoyment beyond domestic decisions. Watch the total spending as several appealing possibilities come together. Your sense of satisfaction will be closely connected with the people and surroundings that help you feel settled.
Scorpio Love Horoscope Today
Your bond with your spouse will be peaceful, and an ordinary stretch of time together will feel especially welcome. The Moon in Aquarius in your fourth house all day draws your thoughts towards domestic comfort, your mother and a family evening. You will enjoy conversations that stay close to everyday life, including what would make the home more pleasant. A shared outing is likely to add an easy change of scene. You might also attend a social programme, where being part of familiar company will appeal. Affection will show itself through companionship and interest in the household. The evening will bring your attention back to the comfort of being at home.
Scorpio Career Horoscope Today
Professional status will occupy less emotional space than usual. Ketu in Leo, your tenth house, brings detachment from the need to keep measuring your position at work, allowing a domestic priority to receive your attention. Familiar duties will still have their place, but your mind will return to what is happening at home. A question about balancing working time with household plans will come into focus. Students will feel more interested in the comfort of their study setting, and a computer purchase can form part of the day's favorable interest in home electronics. There is no special promise of examination results or professional advancement today. The useful development is a clearer sense of which duties deserve your immediate involvement.
Scorpio Money Horoscope Today
Property investment is encouraged, and the day favors buying home electronics such as a refrigerator or computer. Home expansion or decoration is also possible, giving your financial thinking a distinctly domestic direction. Venus in Virgo, your eleventh house, is debilitated and brings affection and pleasure-spending into your social world, making an enjoyable invitation especially tempting. Spending may increase through a combination of household interests and recreation. A social programme or pleasant outing can therefore belong to the same financial picture as a larger home purchase. Decide the overall amount available before choosing between these possibilities. The satisfaction you seek will come from comfort and enjoyment, with the home taking first place in your thoughts.
Scorpio Health Horoscope Today
Domestic ease will be an important part of your emotional well-being today. You will feel drawn to surroundings where you can settle comfortably and spend time with people you know well. A peaceful exchange with your spouse will help the day feel less hurried. A likely movie or picnic will offer enjoyment, while an evening at home will have its own appeal. There is no special health outcome promised, but the day's mood supports making space for ordinary pleasure. Your attention will move towards what helps you feel comfortable in daily life. Leave a little breathing space between household plans and any social engagement so the day remains enjoyable.
Tip for the Day: Choose the home purchase that serves your household's clearest everyday need.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More