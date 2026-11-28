Scorpio (Oct 24- Nov 22)
Daily Prediction says,
A decision about your day's work will become clearer as an unsettled start gives way to confidence. This is likely to be a successful day, with several areas of life offering encouragement, although your initial mood may suggest otherwise. The Moon begins the day in Gemini in your eighth house, bringing Chandrashtama and a low or restless feeling, then moves early in the morning into Cancer in your ninth house, opening the way to learning, guidance from an elder or a journey. Routine work will be more suitable during the early hours. Avoid making major decisions while experiencing initial restlessness. As the day progresses, you will feel more joyful and ready to engage with the positive developments around you.
Scorpio Love Horoscope Today
Your relationship with your spouse will be sweet, and a conversation may restore the pleasure of being on the same side. Everyday matters will give you enough to talk about, with affection finding its place within the ordinary household routine. Lovers may get an opportunity to meet, making this an encouraging day for relationships that depend on finding time together. Children are likely to do reasonably well, and their progress may bring a happier direction to family conversations. You will feel more willing to appreciate what is going right, especially after the inward-looking start to the day. A child's efforts may hold more emotional value for you than a dramatic display of achievement.
Scorpio Career Horoscope Today
Students will be able to study with full concentration and confidence. Once a subject captures your attention, you will feel capable of staying focused and understanding its demands. Saturn in Pisces, your fifth house, is retrograde and rewards consistent effort in studies and creative work. Results develop slowly, and a child or student benefits from a patient approach. Today's confidence will therefore complement work that takes time to mature. Understanding a lesson properly will feel like a worthwhile achievement in itself. At work, the day favors taking a calculated initiative based on something you already understand. Your broader prospects are encouraging, with success indicated across your efforts. Guidance from an experienced person may give a task greater clarity, helping you approach it with conviction rather than repeatedly questioning your initial sound judgment.
Scorpio Money Horoscope Today
Your financial outlook will feel more confident, although the strongest opportunities may lie in thoughtful work decisions and the value of sustained effort. Mercury in Libra, your twelfth house, brings private conversations, messages and financial dealings into focus. A discussion about an expense may occupy your attention, particularly when someone needs a clear explanation before moving ahead. You will prefer understanding what a financial commitment means for the money already available. The day favors giving a business idea thoughtful consideration, with the same concentration that supports your studies. Financial confidence will be most useful when it helps you understand a decision fully.
Scorpio Health Horoscope Today{{/usCountry}}
Your financial outlook will feel more confident, although the strongest opportunities may lie in thoughtful work decisions and the value of sustained effort. Mercury in Libra, your twelfth house, brings private conversations, messages and financial dealings into focus. A discussion about an expense may occupy your attention, particularly when someone needs a clear explanation before moving ahead. You will prefer understanding what a financial commitment means for the money already available. The day favors giving a business idea thoughtful consideration, with the same concentration that supports your studies. Financial confidence will be most useful when it helps you understand a decision fully.
Scorpio Health Horoscope Today{{/usCountry}}
Your health is likely to remain sound, and a joyful mood may become one of the day's strongest features. The early restlessness will be a passing emotional state within an otherwise encouraging day. You will appreciate having familiar work to return to while your thoughts settle. Later, studying or enjoying a pleasant conversation may help shift your attention away from initial worries. You will find satisfaction in feeling mentally engaged and enjoying the company of others. A regular pace will suit this changing emotional rhythm, leaving room for both productive activities and affectionate conversations.
Tip for the Day: Begin the day with familiar tasks, then follow your growing confidence steadily.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com