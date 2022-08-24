Secrets about Zodiac: Five secrets about Leo that you didn’t know

People born under this lion sign, Leo can sometimes be labelled as simply shallow or vain. But the truth is there is a lot more to the Leo personality that isn't always apparent until we really get to know Leos.

Leo is represented by the symbol of the lion, giving you powerful feline energy that is hard to resist. These natives have headstrong and magnetic energy that turns heads whenever Leos enter a room. Whether this dynamic sign is prominent in your astrological birth chart or not, here’s every secret you need to know about your zodiac sign.

Let's reveal the five core secrets of Leo personality that define you perfectly.

Leo has a big heart: Leos are compassionate beings who tend to be extremely kind and generous to those around them. You are always willing to help out a loved one in need and you shall go to great lengths to make sure that those you care about most are happy too. But Leos will unleash fury if we try to take advantage of your kindness. At times you are too kind for your own good and may find that less savoury characters take advantage of your generosity.

Loyalty is Leo’s middle name: If there's one thing that we can say about Leo with certainty, it's that they are some of the most loyal people that anyone shall ever meet . Once we will have earned Leo's trust, we will have an ally in Leo for life. Hence, most zodiacs tend to fall for Leo partners when it’s about their relationship.

Leos are natural- born leader: You're an independent leader who excels when running the show taking charge just comes naturally to you. And you often find yourselves falling into leadership positions without even trying, some people may find them to be a little on the bossy side. But there's no denying that you make for exceptional leaders who are more than capable of leading your team to a glorious victory.

Leo is a butterfly of society: Leos love to connect with others. You crave human interaction like oxygen and enjoy nothing more than bonding with good friends. You're always sparking up the most interesting of conversations and when you're on your a-game then you're often the life of the party. Hence, you are mostly tagged as the social butterfly.

Leo is an optimist: You are known as one of the positive zodiacs in the list. Leos are able to see the silver lining in life. You don't like to sit around moaning and groaning constantly finding problems with everything. These natives are can-do people who are always able to find the positive side to any situation. You prefer to revel in the good and dwell over the bad.

