Aries: Eight of Swords Today, you may feel caught between your fears and your desire to move forward. A situation could seem more complicated than it really is, especially if you are overthinking possible outcomes. Professionally, look for practical solutions instead of focusing on limitations. In love, honest communication can help you overcome emotional distance. Remember that you have more choices than you may realize. Tarot Horoscope

Lucky Colour: Silver Grey

Lucky Ritual: Write down one fear that is holding you back and identify a small action you can take to overcome it.

Crystal: Sodalite

Taurus: The Moon Today may bring heightened sensitivity, intuition and uncertainty. You could find yourself questioning someone's intentions or feeling unsure about an important decision. Avoid jumping to conclusions before you have all the information. At work, double-check details, while in relationships, allow honest conversations to replace assumptions.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Ritual: Spend a few quiet minutes reflecting on your feelings before making an important decision.

Crystal: Labradorite

Gemini: Four of Swords Today encourages you to slow down and give yourself time to recharge. You may benefit from taking a break from demanding responsibilities or emotionally draining conversations. At work, planning may be more productive than rushing into action. In love, a little personal space could help you understand your feelings more clearly.

Lucky Colour: Pale Blue

Lucky Ritual: Take a short break from screens and practice five minutes of mindful breathing.

Crystal: Lepidolite

Cancer: Eight of Wands Today could bring exciting developments, quick communication or progress on something that has been delayed. You may find yourself managing several activities at once, so stay organized. Professionally, respond promptly to promising opportunities. In love, a heartfelt message or spontaneous conversation could bring renewed closeness.

Lucky Colour: Bright Orange

Lucky Ritual: Write down your top three priorities and complete the most important one first.

Crystal: Carnelian

Leo: King of Wands Today highlights leadership, confidence and ambition. You may feel ready to take charge of a project or make progress toward an important goal. Your enthusiasm could inspire others, but remember to remain receptive to different opinions. In love, confidence and warmth can help you express your feelings more openly.

Lucky Colour: Gold

Lucky Ritual: Stand confidently for a moment and repeat an affirmation about your abilities and potential.

Crystal: Sunstone

Virgo: Queen of Pentacles Today favors practical thinking, financial awareness and emotional stability. You may find satisfaction in organizing your responsibilities or creating a more comfortable environment. At work, your reliability could earn appreciation. In relationships, thoughtful gestures may strengthen trust. Remember to give yourself the same care and attention you offer others.

Lucky Colour: Earth Brown

Lucky Ritual: Organize one corner of your home or workspace and make it feel peaceful.

Crystal: Moss Agate

Libra: The Magician Today is a powerful opportunity to use your skills, creativity and communication abilities. An idea could develop into something meaningful if you take initiative. Professionally, trust your resourcefulness and make the most of available opportunities. In love, express your intentions clearly and avoid waiting for others to guess what you want.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Ritual: Write one intention for the day and take a concrete step toward achieving it.

Crystal: Clear Quartz

Scorpio: The Sun Today brings positive energy, clarity and renewed confidence. You may receive encouraging news or find that a confusing situation becomes easier to understand. Professionally, your efforts could attract recognition. In relationships, warmth, honesty and shared happiness may strengthen your connection. Allow yourself to enjoy the positive moments without overthinking them.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Ritual: Spend a few minutes in natural sunlight while expressing gratitude for three positive things in your life.

Crystal: Citrine

Sagittarius: Ace of Wands Today may inspire a fresh beginning, exciting idea or renewed motivation. You could feel eager to explore an opportunity or take action toward a personal ambition. Professionally, creativity and initiative may work in your favor. In love, a new spark or spontaneous gesture could bring excitement. Follow your enthusiasm while keeping your plans realistic.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Ritual: Light a candle and set an intention for something you want to begin.

Crystal: Red Jasper

Capricorn: The Emperor Today calls for discipline, structure and responsible choices. You may need to take charge of a situation or establish clearer boundaries. Professionally, organization and leadership can help you make progress. Financially, focus on stability and careful planning. In relationships, remember that emotional understanding is just as important as practical support.

Lucky Colour: Deep Brown

Lucky Ritual: Create a simple plan for your day and complete your most important task first.

Crystal: Bronzite

Aquarius: Queen of Cups Today encourages emotional awareness, intuition and compassion. You may feel more sensitive to the needs of others, making this a good time for meaningful conversations. At work, your ability to understand different perspectives could help resolve a delicate situation. In love, emotional openness may deepen trust. Remember to maintain healthy boundaries.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Ritual: Spend a few minutes journaling about your feelings and what you need emotionally.

Crystal: Aquamarine

Pisces: Knight of Swords Today may bring a fast-paced atmosphere and a strong desire to resolve pending matters. You could feel determined to speak your mind or take immediate action. Professionally, your decisiveness may help you make progress, but avoid overlooking important details. In love, choose thoughtful communication over impulsive reactions.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Ritual: Pause for a few deep breaths before responding to an emotionally charged situation.

Crystal: Hematite

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)